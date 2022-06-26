DeWine ice cream social set for Sunday

CEDARVILLE, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A family tradition dating back to 1976 continues Sunday when Mike and Fran DeWine host their Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social.

The event started back in 1976 when DeWine was a county prosecuting attorney for Green County. During that first social 42 years ago, 150 people showed up. Today that number surpasses 2,500.

Held from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at their home located at 2587 Conley Road in Cedarville, the event will feature the famous two-crusted fruit pies made by Fran and friends along with ice cream from Young’s Jersey Dairy.

Entertainment will include performances by local bluegrass band “Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers” and “Cedarville Firehouse Friends.” There will be magic tricks, face painting, sack races and other games for kids, according to our partners at the Xenia Daily Gazette .

The ice cream social is free and open to the public. A number of Republican statewide elected officials are expected to attend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.