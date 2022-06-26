ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarville, OH

DeWine ice cream social set for Sunday

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RU6ux_0gMYf7Dc00

CEDARVILLE, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A family tradition dating back to 1976 continues Sunday when Mike and Fran DeWine host their Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addresses Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

The event started back in 1976 when DeWine was a county prosecuting attorney for Green County. During that first social 42 years ago, 150 people showed up. Today that number surpasses 2,500.

Held from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at their home located at 2587 Conley Road in Cedarville, the event will feature the famous two-crusted fruit pies made by Fran and friends along with ice cream from Young’s Jersey Dairy.

Entertainment will include performances by local bluegrass band “Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers” and “Cedarville Firehouse Friends.” There will be magic tricks, face painting, sack races and other games for kids, according to our partners at the Xenia Daily Gazette .

The ice cream social is free and open to the public. A number of Republican statewide elected officials are expected to attend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

DeWine family ice cream social taking place today

CEDARVILLE — Gov. Mike DeWine and first lady Fran DeWine are continuing a long-time family tradition today by hosting an Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social at their home. The event, which started in 1976, will take place on Sunday, June 26 from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. at their home located at 2587 Conley Road in Cedarville.
CEDARVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Xenia, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cedarville, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
WDTN

I Love Dayton: Dayton Woman’s Club houses rich history

The Dayton Woman's Club is located at 225 North Ludlow Street. The house was built in the 1800s; the club dates back to 1916. It was first started with the help of John Patterson's sister Julia, who opened a place where women could gather, network, and improve the community.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Mullins
Person
Mike Dewine
Mashed

The Serious Reason Panera Soup Is Being Recalled

Panera is well known for its fresh salads, hot paninis, and hearty soups. Fans of the eatery can't get enough of menu options like the Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt or the Thai Chicken Soup. But you may want to exercise some caution when it comes to ordering its Home Southwest Corn Chowder, which has been recalled in 12 states, according to the FDA. The soup contains wheat that isn't labeled correctly on the package, which can cause serious issues for those with food allergies.
NEW HAMPSHIRE, OH
dayton.com

Gourmet popsicle food truck opens first Ohio franchise in Dayton

A food truck specializing in fruity and creamy flavored gourmet popsicles is opening its first Ohio location in the Dayton area. Armando and Augustina DeLeon, franchisees of Frios Gourmet Pops, are introducing the gourmet popsicles to the community this weekend. Frios Gourmet Pops will be at the Kettering Cruise-In on Saturday starting at 4 p.m. The car show is located at the Kettering Towne Center, 2120 E. Dorothy Lane, across from Delco Park.
DAYTON, OH
whio.com

Dayton Foodbank hosts mass food distribution at Preble County Fairgrounds

Dayton CareSource hosts mass food distribution at Preble County Fairgrounds Dayton CareSource Foodbank partnered with Premier Health Tuesday to host a mass food distribution at the Preble County Fairgrounds, as well as offer free health services to interested members of the public. Available services included biometric screenings, blood pressure checks, and hemoglobin A1C testing. (WHIO-TV)
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Radio Ramblers#The Xenia Daily Gazette#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc
1808Delaware

How To Get ‘Ohio’s Best Burger’ Close To Home

It turns out that Delaware County might be just the place to be to get one of Ohio’s best hamburgers. That’s what Reader’s Digest would have you believe. The company set out to identify the best burger in every state. There are certainly plenty of contenders in Ohio, to be sure. When all was said and done, however, the blue ribbon went to an Akron restaurant chain with a location in southern Delaware County.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Red, White & BOOM! schedule of events

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A full day of fun is slated for the 40th anniversary of Red, White & BOOM this Friday, including all-day activities and two stages of live entertainment leading up to the 10 p.m. fireworks show. Activities schedule. 11 a.m. BOOM! Street Festival. More than 100 local...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDTN

Xenia Community Schools hosting job fair

“Our schools are a huge part of our community, and I want to encourage local residents who are looking for work to consider applying for a position with the district,” said Mike Earley, Director of Human Resources. “We currently have more than 500 employees, and the district hires full- and part-time positions throughout the year. We hope that the more casual environment at this open job fair will offer a great way for applicants to get to know us and consider working for their local schools.”
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Ground broken on new state park in Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Xenia will be the location for the 76th state park honoring the history of one of the oldest Native American settlements in Greene County. The birthplace of Shawnee Indian Chief Tecumseh, Xenia is an area that saw a peak Shawnee Indian population of 1100 people and was the site of a groundbreaking […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy