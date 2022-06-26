8-year-old injured in Bed-Stuy shooting 01:19

NEW YORK -- Four people, including an 8-year-old boy, were hurt in a shooting late Saturday night in Bedford-Stuyvesant , Brooklyn .

A bullet grazed the boy's leg while he was standing in a courtyard at a NYCHA complex on Quincy Street with the three other victims, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Sunday.

Ambulances rushed the four victims to Kings County Hospital where they were all listed in stable condition. They were each grazed by a bullet or shot in the leg. The oldest is 46.

Video showed officers with flashlights searching a playground littered with children's toys for evidence.

Police are searching for one or two male suspects who they believe fled the scene possibly on a dirt bike.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams were on the scene.