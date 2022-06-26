ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

8-year-old injured in Bed-Stuy shooting

By Christina Fan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7d1Z_0gMYepZC00

8-year-old injured in Bed-Stuy shooting 01:19

NEW YORK -- Four people, including an 8-year-old boy, were hurt in a shooting late Saturday night in Bedford-Stuyvesant , Brooklyn .

A bullet grazed the boy's leg while he was standing in a courtyard at a NYCHA complex on Quincy Street with the three other victims, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Sunday.

Ambulances rushed the four victims to Kings County Hospital where they were all listed in stable condition. They were each grazed by a bullet or shot in the leg. The oldest is 46.

Video showed officers with flashlights searching a playground littered with children's toys for evidence.

Police are searching for one or two male suspects who they believe fled the scene possibly on a dirt bike.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams were on the scene.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Vandal caught on camera damaging historic Brooklyn cemetery

NEW YORK -  The cemetery of an historic Flatbush church was vandalized early Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.Surveillance video of the incident, provided by the Reformed Protestant Dutch Church of Flatbush, shows a person walking around the gravestones. Their behavior is strange, as they're seen jumping, toppling over, and stumbling around. Suddenly, they're seen on-camera kicking the tombstones to the ground. De Lafayette Awkward, pastor of the house of worship, says he's struggling to understand why someone would do this. "Nobody in their right mind would just vandalize a cemetery," he says.Some of the graves at this church date back to...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Tour bus driver slashed in Midtown near Times Square

NEW YORK - A tour bus driver has been hospitalized after being slashed in Midtown. It happened Wednesday night at about 11:30 p.m. near 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue. Police say the driver suffered cuts to his face and chest. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. A suspect is in custody. No word yet on charges. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD investigating case of dog theft by man on scooter in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are now investigating a brazen crime after a man stole a dog and rode off on a scooter in Queens, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.CBS2's Nick Caloway was in Ozone Park on Monday, where the family is offering a reward to get the dog back.Surveillance video shows the unknown man talking to Carlos Gil, pretending to admire Gil's puppy in front of his house on 88th Street on Saturday afternoon.Then the man picks up the dog and tries to ride away. The 75-year-old owner of the pup tries to block him, but...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
PIX11

12-year-old girl found after getting on Newark bus to NYC

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A 12-year-old girl with autism was found just hours after she was reported missing in Newark on Monday. The girl was last seen in the 200 block of Osborne Terrace, officials said. She boarded the 107 NJ Transit bus heading to New York. Moss used to live in New York and […]
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Police searching for suspects after car plows into N.J. flower shop

HALEDON, N.J. -- New Jersey police are searching for the driver who crashed a car into a Passaic County building.As CBS2's Christina Fan reported Wednesday, the vehicle slammed into a flower shop in Haledon.The shop has been in the family for three generations. The entire facade of the building, which is original from the 1940s, was damaged. That's why one of the owners was so upset she got into her car and decided to chase the perpetrators down.Surveillance video shows the moment a Ford Edge went full speed into Morningside Florist on West Broadway as Brian Fischer and his daughter...
HALEDON, NJ
CBS New York

Exclusive video: Man pulls out gun on subway after allegedly being threatened

NEW YORK -- Police say an incident on a subway train led to a passenger pulling out a gun Tuesday.No shots were fired, but a witness told CBS2's Lisa Rozner riders ran for their lives and one man is under arrest.Exclusive video shows one man on a parked southbound 6 train yelling "Shoot the gun" at another man on the subway platform with a gun in his left hand.The NYPD says it happened at the 77th Street/Lexington Avenue station just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.A witness who did not want to give her name says moments earlier as the train was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police ID grandmother struck by driver, killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A family is demanding justice after a grandmother was killed in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn on Saturday.Lynn Christopher, 67, was struck by a driver while walking with her 8-year-old grandson near her home in Bedford-Stuyvesant."It's the most devastating thing in the world to see your mom and your nephew hurt and you can't go to them, to at least just be there with her," said Lesley Christopher, the victim's daughter.She was just around the corner from Ralph Avenue, where the crash happened.READ MORE: Grandmother killed, 8-year-old boy among 4 injured after driver strikes pedestrians in Brooklyn"This was her favorite...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Violent Crime#Nycha#Kings County Hospital
CBS New York

Teen reunites with TV crew who helped him after car crash

NEW YORK -- There was a happy reunion in Brooklyn as a 14-year-old boy met the cast and crew of a TV show that saved his life after an accident."Inside Edition" captured the reunion as the teenager thanked the heroes who saved him.Back in November, the boy was pinned under a car that jumped the curb in Gravesend.READ MORE: Cast, Crew Of TV Drama 'Gravesend' Help Rescue Teen Pinned Under Car In BrooklynCrew members of a show bearing the neighborhood's name, which was filming nearby, lifted the car to free the boy."We went from doing a scene in a movie to actually being part of real life that was movie-like," actor William DeMeo said."I turned around and then I just saw a car coming at me, and secondly I blacked out. And then I woke up, like, for the car still dragging me," the victim said.You can see more of the reunion on "Inside Edition" at 7 p.m. Tuesday on CBS2.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

1-year-old critical after near drowning in N.J., police say

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Police say a 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a backyard pool in Paramus.The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday at a home on Beechwood Drive.The child was pulled from the pool by his mother. She, police and EMS performed CPR.He regained a pulse at Valley Hospital and was transferred to Mount Sinai Pediatric Hospital.
PARAMUS, NJ
CBS New York

3 people discovered stabbed to death in Queens home

NEW YORK -- There's a murder mystery in Queens, where police discovered three bodies inside a house in South Jamaica. As CBS2's Jessica Moore reported Monday, we're learning that two of the people may have been unintended victims. There was a flurry of police activity outside the home on 155th Street on Friday night after a 911 call about an unconscious woman inside. "Police came. First they find one dead body. Then, when they search the house, they find two dead bodies in the basement," said neighbor Zaman Asm. Police found 22-year-old Varshanna Malcolm in an upstairs bedroom, bound with an electrical cord and...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Brooklyn community partners with NYPD to get youth off the streets

NEW YORK -- For some kids in the city, the challenges of staying safe and out of trouble can seem insurmountable.For instance, in Brownsville, Brooklyn, which has the second-most shooting victims in the city, 470 kids under the age of 18 were arrested last year with guns. Almost 200 have been arrested so far this year, according to the NYPD.How can police and community leaders in Brownsville stop this trend? If you ask them, the solution lies in partnerships and creating safe spaces for city youth, CBS2's Kristine Johnson reported Monday.Mo' Better Jaguars youth football gathers on Wednesdays at Betsy...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Suffolk Co. police seek missing 10-year-old Iyanna Farris

NORTH BELLPORT, N.Y. -- Suffolk County Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 10-year-old.Iyanna Farris was last seen leaving her home on Americus Avenue in North Bellport around 10:30 a.m. Monday.Investigators say she was dropped off by a rideshare in the vicinity of West Columbia Street in Hempstead just before noon. Her family reported her missing about two hours later.Police believe she could be trying to travel to Georgia and possibly in need of medication.Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Heroes save former NYPD cop after he collapsed at Long Island restaurant

FRANKLIN SQUARE, N.Y. -- A Long Island man was ordering his favorite Italian food when he lost consciousness in a local restaurant. He had no pulse when Nassau County police raced to his rescue.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan has more on some special first responders and the grateful grandfather whose life was saved.John Balestrieri and his wife, Barbara, were in their favorite Franklin Square restaurant."I ordered lasagna and a side order of sausage," John Balestrieri said.Suddenly, he slumped over in his chair."We never got to eat. He collapsed after he ordered his food," Barbara Balestrieri said.Two patrons -- a nurse and local...
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY
CBS New York

Nearly a dozen hurt in Brooklyn fire

NEW YORK -- Nearly a dozen people were injured after a fire in Brooklyn on Sunday.The flames broke out just before 4 p.m. at a building near Sixth Avenue and 57th Street in Sunset Park.Citizen app video shows smoke billowing out of the building and a large emergency response.The FDNY says 11 people, including two firefighters, were hurt.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Four wounded, including 8-year-old boy, when gunman on dirt bike shoots up Brooklyn BBQ

Four people, including an 8-year-old boy, were wounded when a gunman on a dirt bike opened fire on a group enjoying a Brooklyn cookout, police said Sunday. The small barbecue was underway on Quincy St. near Stuyvesant Ave., outside NYCHA’s Stuyvesant Gardens Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, when two men on a dirt bike rolled up about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said. One of the men pulled a gun and ...
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
95K+
Followers
22K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy