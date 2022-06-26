ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Capitol Reef National Park Hikers Speak Out About ‘Insanely Lucky’ Experience Amid Dangerous Flooding

By TK Sanders
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtME4_0gMYen2y00

A group of hikers on a church campout described their own escape from flooding in Capitol Reef National Park as “insanely lucky.”

Noah Gremmert, Orrin Allen, and Cooper Allen were visiting the Utah park when it started to rain heavily in the distance, Fox News reports. They were just five minutes from the top of the mountain on a hike when they noticed that the rain had already taken out a road on the other side of the mountain.

“We’re wandering down, we’re having a blast, we’re watching water gush off the sides of the canyon and it’s looking really cool. I’m following one of the waterfalls down with my eyes, and I was like ‘Oh shoot, the road’s gone,'” Orrin said.

The group anticipated a light rain in the forecast, but nothing like what actually occurred. By the end of the storm, three of the church group’s five trucks were totaled. One of them was deemed a total loss because the damage was so severe.

More importantly, though, the trail flooded out below them, making it nearly impossible to flee the mountain. In total, about 50 to 60 individuals found themselves temporarily trapped on the mountain face that day at Capitol Reef National Park.

Instead of waiting out the storm at a slightly higher elevation, the group decided to traverse down and make their escape.

“Everybody all worked together to get everyone safely down the mountain,” Gremmert said of the experience.

One Capitol Reef National Park ranger said it was the worst flooding she’d seen in 15 years

“There was two, five to six foot drops we had to get down,” Orrin added.

The group leaders assisted everyone safely down the mountain, but the hike down was treacherous.

“We had about 4 1/2 feet of room to work with between the rock wall and the drop off to the river, which was about six to eight feet into the gushing river,” Orrin said.

A 15-year veteran park ranger would later tell the men that it was the worst flooding she’d ever seen during her tenure at the park.

“The Scenic Drive, Grand Wash, [and] Capitol Gorge all experienced flash floods yesterday,” Capitol Reef National Park said in a tweet. “These roads remain closed. Search [and] Rescue teams were able to rescue all visitors from these areas by 10 p.m. last night.”

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, some park rangers became stranded while helping others. Eventually, they made it to high ground. Also, not a single major medical incident arose from the dangerous monsoon. “We got lucky, insanely lucky,” the three young men all agreed.

The park said that about seven or eight vehicles washed away or incurred significant damage during the flash flooding.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Capitol Reef National Park Visitors Rescued From Vehicles Amidst Intense Flash Flooding

From helicopter rescues to muddy cliffside waterfalls, intense footage continues to pour in as flash flooding sweeps Capitol Reef National Park. At approximately 12:18 PM MDT, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received word of flash flooding in Capitol Reef National Park. Officials warned conditions could potentially cause trouble, and they were right. Amidst active flooding in Grand Wash, park rangers began search & rescue operations as rapids trapped visitors inside their vehicles. Some rangers became stranded themselves.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: These Characters Died in Season 9

Dick Wolf, creator of the One Chicago, Law & Order, and FBI universes, didn’t become a titan of television by accident. On the contrary, for more than 20 years, the legendary producer has kept a close eye on all of his series and the desires of his fanbase. It’s this dedication to his creations and their viewers that has allowed him to stay on top.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Group of up to 60 hikers, including a mom and six-month-old baby, were left stranded in Utah as flash flooding wiped out the roads and wrecked their pickup trucks

A group of up to 60 hikers at Capitol Reef National Park in Utah, including a mother with a six-month-old baby, were left stranded on a mountain after severe flooding trapped them there. Orrin Allen, Noah Gremmert and Cooper Allen described their experience when severe flooding trapped them on a...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reef#Hikers#Park Rangers#Fox News
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is ‘Not the Greatest Country in the World,’ Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Whiskey Riff

Grizzly Bear Caught On Trail Camera Chasing Down Entire Pack Of Wild Horses

Grizzly bears are just out of this world. They always seem to be up to something and I’m always going to be here for it. It doesn’t matter if it’s an encounter, a cellphone video or something caught on a trail camera, I will always be willing to watch and admire them. Western Canada is home to some of the largest grizzly populations in North America aside from Alaska, of course. These animals need to consume a lot of food. […] The post Grizzly Bear Caught On Trail Camera Chasing Down Entire Pack Of Wild Horses first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
The Weather Channel

Here's What Yellowstone National Park Looked Like Before and After This Week's Floods

Before-and-after satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies show the difference in topography before this week's record-breaking flood and after. The Yellowstone River appears an icy blue in photographs taken in March, just months before the river swelled to more than 2 feet beyond its previous record height. In photos from this week, the river is a muddy brown, and upon close inspection, it's clear where the river's turns have changed slightly and where river banks have eroded due to the recent flooding. Other satellite images show washed out roads near the park.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Massive rockslide at drought-stricken Lake Powell caught on video

Boaters on Lake Powell this past weekend caught on camera a massive rockslide as it collapsed into the water.The footage shows the sandstone cliff starting to tilt toward the water below, before collapsing and sending a towering spray into the sky and large waves across the lake.Joseph Cook, from the Arizona Geological Survey, told Arizona’s Family News that the collapse could have been caused in part by the lake’s recent extremely low water levels. Mr Cook said that the rock cleaving could have been exacerbated by being saturated with water, and then drying out. ...
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

487K+
Followers
52K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy