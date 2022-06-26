ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Hospitalizations in LA County due to COVID-19 on the rise

By Iris Salem
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

There are more COVID patients in hospitals across Southern California.

The state says Los Angeles County has 762 hospitalizations related to the coronavirus. That was up by 21 individuals from the previous day, and up by 100 as compared to last weekend.

In Orange County, there were 196 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, and in and Riverside County, there were 141 hospitalizations related to the same.

On a related note, new research shows that updated COVID vaccine boosters prompted a much higher immune responses as compared to current vaccines.

Pfizer-BioNTech found their new boosters improved the response up to nineteen-fold depending on the dose. The companies will present their new data to a federal vaccine advisory committee which will vote on new vaccines for the Fall.

Mike Woodings
3d ago

Scary Covid images showing stealthful virus now decked out in camouflage attire as it wages it’s attack on America. The brainwashing continues ❗️

