Hospitalizations in LA County due to COVID-19 on the rise 00:49

There are more COVID patients in hospitals across Southern California.

The state says Los Angeles County has 762 hospitalizations related to the coronavirus. That was up by 21 individuals from the previous day, and up by 100 as compared to last weekend.

In Orange County, there were 196 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, and in and Riverside County, there were 141 hospitalizations related to the same.

On a related note, new research shows that updated COVID vaccine boosters prompted a much higher immune responses as compared to current vaccines.

Pfizer-BioNTech found their new boosters improved the response up to nineteen-fold depending on the dose. The companies will present their new data to a federal vaccine advisory committee which will vote on new vaccines for the Fall.