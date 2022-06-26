Forecast: Damp evening with lingering scattered storms

Another damp evening across Southwest Florida is expected as scattered storms developed along a sea breeze boundary through the afternoon.

These storms will continue to push out in The Gulf into the night with light lingering rain hanging around. Overnight, clouds will break up and temperatures fall down into the mid 70’s.

Monday will start off dry with afternoon scattered storms developing along a sea breeze boundary, the typical setup for this time of year. Otherwise expect highs to be in the lower 90’s.