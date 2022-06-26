ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Portable Garment Steamer Is Ready for Summer Travel

Traveling this summer? Whether you're heading out for leisure or business, you want to look your best when you're traveling , but that's not always easy when you're living out of a suitcase for days, or even weeks. You don't have your neighborhood dry cleaner to turn to and hotel irons can be unreliable.

Instead, when you need to get rid of some wrinkles and look your best, consider this iTvanila 7-in-1 Garment Steamer that's ideal for travel. Of course, you can also use it when you're at home.

Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars on Walmart, the portable, powerful iTvanila steamer offers 1200-watt power and takes just 15 seconds to preheat to maximum power. The water tank holds up to 5oz of water in the embedded tank design that prevents the steamer from tipping or spilling, so you can use it safely and quickly to steam out wrinkles and make your garments look their best.

The steamer also comes with two additional brushes so you can customize the way you treat different types of clothes. It's powerful but gentle and 100% safe to use on all fabrics from cotton and silk to wool, polyester, and more. It will work to de-wrinkle clothes (or curtains, drapery, bedding, tablecloths, and more) and get everything back to looking like new. All while remaining perfectly sized for fitting into any suitcase, bag, or backpack.

If you're traveling the world for business or pleasure this year, you want to look your best — especially if you're going into important meetings. Make sure your clothes always look their best with this iTvanila 7-in-1 Garment Steamer, on sale now for just $49.99.

