Texarkana, AR

Teachers Support Teachers fundraising gala sold out for good cause

By TRACY GLADNEY, KTBS Contributing Writer
dequeenbee.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Ark. – The Third Annual “Teachers Support Teachers” Fundraising Gala held at Garrison Gardens in Texarkana, Ark. sold out before the exciting event took place on Saturday evening. The gala hosted by “Teachers Support Teachers” celebrates educational front-line workers whose mission is to live their...

www.dequeenbee.com

KSLA

VA clinic construction nears completion

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Construction of the Veterans Administration clinic in Texarkana, Texas, is nearing completion. It is one of three outreach clinics under the umbrella of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport. The new clinic will replace the one in Texarkana, Ark. Officials said the new location...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Omega Psi Phi chapter awards three scholarships

The Kappa Chi Chapter of The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., has awarded three scholarships in honor of Bro. James "Watchdog" Berry. The scholarship was memorialized after the tragic and sudden death of Bro. Berry in 2020. Scholarships, awarded by the fraternity, are a part of the mandated programs of The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. The Kappa Chi Chapter awarded three $1,000 scholarships to deserving high school seniors from high schools in Columbia, Ouachita, and Union counties.
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Abortion activists stage protest Sunday in downtown Texarkana

Organized by Pro-Choice Texarkana, the demonstrators gathered to protest the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. A crowd of about 50 people holding signs voicing their displeasure with the decision were organized via social media by Pro-Choice Texarkana, who said they were pleased with the amount of people who showed up to speak out.
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

New Business in Ashdown Worth the Drive from Texarkana

I was in Ashdown this past weekend and made it a point to stop into the all-new Keller Coffee Co. Keller Coffe Co. is a family-owned business that sits right off Hwy 71 as you are going into Ashdown. Tracy and Shanda Jones made sure I was taken care of the moment I stepped inside. I ordered a caramel frappe which was awesome by the way, but they begin to tell me about how Keller Coffee Co. is much more than a coffee shop that serves up some of the finest roasted coffee in the state.
ASHDOWN, AR
Texarkana, AR
Society
City
Springdale, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
State
Missouri State
City
Hope, AR
swark.today

City of Hope Trash Schedule for July 4 Holiday

The City of Hope will be closed July 4, 2022 for 4th of July holiday. Monday trash will be picked up on Tuesday. Tuesday trash will be picked up on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday trash will run normal. No Rubbish pick up this week. Commercial route will run normal.
HOPE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, June 24

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during June 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Abril Telane Moore v. Damarcious Accion Moore. June 13. Married April 5, 2021. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
txktoday.com

Texarkana Area 4th of July Weekend Firework Line-Up

The Downtown Fireworks show in Texarkana will once again be cancelled this year. Due to an incident several years ago, with the fireworks show being too close to the dog pound, no one has come forward or pulled any permits for Downtown Texarkana this year. Wake Village City Hall, separate...
TEXARKANA, TX
#Fundraising#Good Cause#Auction#Charity
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana fire fighters deployed to battle blaze

300 homes are threatened by the fire. The blaze has grown over 20 times its original size in just three days. Storms in the Texarkana area brought high winds, irregularly shaped hail, and heavy rain in the late evening on Sunday. Join the Texarkana Museums System in celebrating Independence Day...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Texarkana Arkansas police need help finding a missing woman

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana Arkansas police are asking for the publics help in locating a homeless woman who has been reported missing by her family. Brandy Finigan, 44, was reported missing June 23 by her daughter, who had last spoken to her mother on May 31. Finigan is a...
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

City Council: Boyd steps down as city attorney after 13 years, McKendree appointed as new head legal rep for Magnolia government

After 13 years as the lead legal representative for the City of Magnolia, Michael W. Boyd has stepped down from his post. The longtime local attorney and partner at Bell, Boyd & McKendree, PLLC, in Magnolia officially resigned from the position on June 24, but he was recognized for his service on Monday by the Magnolia City Council.
MAGNOLIA, AR
txktoday.com

Texarkana Police Arrest Several Gang Members Connected to LCB/I-30 Cartel

An eighteen-month investigation of alleged criminal activity by the LCB/I-30 Cartel gang in the Texarkana area has resulted in numerous arrests in the recent weeks. As detectives investigated the murder of Jermaine Aldridge in the Chili’s Restaurant parking lot on December 30, 2020, they learned that it was a murder for hire plot. They also eventually determined that murder was actually part of a much larger series of criminal acts by LCB/I-30 Cartel gang members.
TEXARKANA, TX
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
magnoliareporter.com

Tiller race star born Saturday in Emerson during PurpleHull Pea Festival

Thanks to a bizarre combination of chance events at the World Championship RotaryTiller Race in Emerson Saturday, onlookers watched one of the most spectacular tiller racing performances the sport has seen since its birth in 1990. Skyler Baskin, 22, of Magnolia was in Emerson as a volunteer for the PurpleHull...
EMERSON, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas police arrest multiple men after 18-month long cartel investigation, 1 still wanted

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An 18-month long investigation into the LCB/I-30 cartel gang, has led to numerous arrests in recent weeks, according to Texarkana police. While investigating the murder of Jermaine Aldridge, who was killed in the Chili’s parking lot in 2020, detectives learned that it was “a murder for hire plot.” Detectives eventually determined […]
TEXARKANA, TX
swark.today

Hempstead County Road Closure

Effective Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Hempstead County Road 2 will be closed for a Hazard Mitigation Project on replacing the culvert. This project is about a mile off Melrose Lane. The Project could take from 1 (one) month to 6 (six) months depending on the weather. Please drive with caution in this area and you will need to take an alternate route.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KOSY 790AM

3 Arrested After Multiple Shots Fired in Texarkana Tx & Ar

Last night police in Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas received several calls from concerned citizens about hearing gunshots being fired. The suspected car was described as looking like a white police car. Two officers spotted the vehicle around 10 PM last night in the area of the 1300 block of Pierre. The vehicle was stopped and the three men inside were questioned. Police found three handguns in the car one of them had been reported stolen back in 2020. Police also found Marijuana on all three men.
TEXARKANA, TX
swark.today

HCSO Investigating Weekend Shooting

Hempstead County Investigators are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday June 25, 2022 between the hours of 3:00 am and 5:00 am. According to the victim Jarod Welch 19, of Texarkana, Arkansas he and a male passenger were driving in the 1300 block of Highway 32 East, they pulled over in front of a metal gate, to relieve themselves. Jarod stated once his passenger was out of the vehicle a gray SUV drove by shining a bright light at them. The passenger fled into the woods and he began backing out in the highway. Welch stated that once he was out in the lane of traffic, pointed west, the gray SUV pulled in front of him and turned sideways, the driver exited the vehicle, threw a Crown Royal whiskey bottle at his windshield. Jarod stated that he had no idea who the man was and had never seen him before, so he drove around him and took off.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
dequeenbee.com

Kendall Kirchoff - New Coach for De Queen Jr. Girls Basketball

As basketball fans well know, there has been a Coach K on the east coast for decades. Now De Queen has a Coach K of its own. Kendall Kirchhoff is the new coach for De Queen junior girls basketball. She graduated at Nashville in 2017 then Henderson State University in...
DE QUEEN, AR

