(St. Paul, MN) -- Two federal lawsuits filed Monday accuse Minneapolis police of using excessive force two years ago against activists protesting the killings of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. One of the suits centers on police actions five days after Floyd was killed by officer Derek Chauvin. Raven Bartz says she was peacefully protesting when police officers fired so-called “rubber bullets” at the group. Bartz says she turned away and a projectile hit her in the back of the head, causing an injury that required four staples to close. This week’s lawsuits are the latest in a series of legal claims coming from the protests in Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO