4 shot near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

Four people were shot, including one person in the head, when gunfire erupted near the east side of the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Saturday night.

Bullets began flying sometime after 11 p.m., with Minneapolis police saying it was alerted to reports of shots fired at 11:08 p.m. Responding officers were greeted by a "chaotic scene," with multiple fights happening within a large crowd.

Four people were confirmed to have been shot, including a man in his 30s who was shot in the head. His current condition is unknown. An 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Medics took all three at the scene to the hospital.

A fourth victim, a 17-year-old girl who suffered gunshot wounds, was taken to North Memorial Medical Center by a private party.

"Any relation between the four injured individuals is unknown," police said.

Police believe the shooting happened when a "crowd of people and vehicles" gathered near the intersection of Main St. SE and SE 6th ave.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is urged to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or filing a tip online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.