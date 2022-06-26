ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

4 shot near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9uiz_0gMYbxjd00

Four people were shot, including one person in the head, when gunfire erupted near the east side of the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Saturday night.

Bullets began flying sometime after 11 p.m., with Minneapolis police saying it was alerted to reports of shots fired at 11:08 p.m. Responding officers were greeted by a "chaotic scene," with multiple fights happening within a large crowd.

Four people were confirmed to have been shot, including a man in his 30s who was shot in the head. His current condition is unknown. An 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Medics took all three at the scene to the hospital.

A fourth victim, a 17-year-old girl who suffered gunshot wounds, was taken to North Memorial Medical Center by a private party.

"Any relation between the four injured individuals is unknown," police said.

Police believe the shooting happened when a "crowd of people and vehicles" gathered near the intersection of Main St. SE and SE 6th ave.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is urged to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or filing a tip online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 18

Freedom Jaeger
3d ago

Hmmm. I wonder if there was any drugs involved in this criminal action? Any gang activity? How were the guns attained ? Defund the Police sure does work ! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
18
Your Huckleberry
3d ago

If they are criminals, great. If they are not, be smart enough to stay away from Minneapolis. Until the time Democrats take guns away from criminals there will be no change. Liberal run towns have staggering crime rates and violence. The cause is clear, the cure is to focus on criminals and the mentally unstable.

Reply(5)
19
Joe Binghampton
3d ago

Way...Way...30 years ago....back the area ran Mississippi Live. Didn't last long, but was safe and never thought of shootings. Minneapolis is RIP.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valleynewslive.com

Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater

Oakdale, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At least one man has been shot after a gunman opened fire in Minnesota movie theater, according to Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE 11. Police responded to the Marcus Oakdale Cinema late in the night on Tuesday, June 28 for reports of shots fired. KARE 11 reports a 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with several gunshot wounds, but his condition is unknown.
OAKDALE, MN
willmarradio.com

Four shot, none arrested in "chaotic scene" at Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Four people were injured during a shooting near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis. Police say multiple shots were reported just after 11:00 P-M Saturday and officers arrived to find a chaotic scene. Multiple fights broke out among the large crowd gathered in the area. Investigators are unsure if there is any relation between the four people injured. The incident happened just as a crowd of people had gathered, but say it was not a scheduled event.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Young dad clings to life after hit by errant bullet near Stone Arch Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 34-year-old father remains in critical condition after sustaining life-threatening injuries from stray gunfire blocks away from where he was with family.Tyler King was among four victims hurt late Saturday night near 2nd Street and 6th Avenue. According to a family spokesman, King and his brother-in-law were walking a friend back to her car when they saw a large group of people gather 3-4 blocks away; they then heard the sound of about 30 shots, and King was struck in the side of this head.Tyler has suffered," the spokesman told WCCO. "As Christ-followers, the family is believing for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis shooting leaves one dead, marking city's 44th homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating a shooting on the 2600 block of Stevens Avenue South that left one man dead Monday afternoon.The Minneapolis Police Department's fifth precinct responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 1:05 p.m.Officers identified a man in his 30s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving medical aid until relieved by fire and EMS.The victim was transported by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died.MPD says preliminary information indicates that an argument involving four individuals escalated. Two of the individuals presented guns and gunfire occurred that resulted in the victim being shot.It is unknown how many shots were fired and which individuals fired shots. No arrests have been made.This is the 44th death investigated as a homicide by the MPD this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Police searching for fire SUV stolen in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are asking for the public's help finding an SUV belonging to the Minneapolis Fire Department that was stolen in the city. According to a Facebook post by the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called out Monday afternoon for the report of a Ford Explorer owned by the Minneapolis Fire Department that was being broken into. When police pulled up to the scene, officers say two people drove away in the Explorer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Shooting inside Oakdale movie theater: Suspect on the run

A suspect opened fire inside an Oakdale movie theater Tuesday, injuring one person and causing others to flee in terror. According to Oakdale Police Department, the shooting was reported at 10:04 p.m. inside Marcus Cinema, located 5677 Hadley Ave. N. The victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot while inside theater 17. He was taken to Regions Hospital with gunshot wounds and his condition is unknown.
OAKDALE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Main St Se#Ave#Crimestoppers
willmarradio.com

2 Federal Lawsuits Filed Monday Accuse Minneapolis Police Of Using Excessive Force

(St. Paul, MN) -- Two federal lawsuits filed Monday accuse Minneapolis police of using excessive force two years ago against activists protesting the killings of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. One of the suits centers on police actions five days after Floyd was killed by officer Derek Chauvin. Raven Bartz says she was peacefully protesting when police officers fired so-called “rubber bullets” at the group. Bartz says she turned away and a projectile hit her in the back of the head, causing an injury that required four staples to close. This week’s lawsuits are the latest in a series of legal claims coming from the protests in Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Search for Shooter That Struck Vehicle

Brooklyn Park police continue to investigate a shooting that struck a vehicle early Sunday at the Highway 610 and Noble Parkway park-and-ride location. Police officers responded just after midnight Sunday on a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of 95th Avenue North. When officers arrived, they located a vehicle that had damage to the rear bumper that police attributed to shots fired. Police located 10 spent shell casings at the scene.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Isanti man run over, killed by Clydesdale horse

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A 44-year-old man died on Sunday after his Clydesdale horses ran him over at a special event in the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud, local police say. According to the St. Could Police Department, at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers and EMS crews responded...
ISANTI, MN
fox9.com

Bus driver hurt in crash in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Metro Transit bus driver was hurt on Sunday after investigators say his bus was hit by another vehicle. Police were called around 6 p.m. on Sunday for the crash near Glenwood Avenue and North Girard Avenue. Investigators say it appears the passenger vehicle was headed south on Girard failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into the Route 9 bus that was eastbound on Glenwood.
CBS Minnesota

Trial for man accused in Highway 169 shooting begins Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- A murder trial is set to begin Monday for a Chicago man accused of killing a youth baseball coach.In July of last year, police say Jamal Smith shot Jay Boughton after the drivers had an altercation on Highway 169 in Plymouth.The shooting happened as Boughton drove his son home from a baseball game.Prosecutors will seek a stiffer sentence, in part because the boy witnessed it.In court Monday, the judge is expected to hear several motions in the case. Jury selection is slated to start Tuesday, with opening statements happening next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Body Found in Minnesota River Near Valleyfair

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from the Minnesota River on the south edge of the Twin Cities Saturday morning. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the remains were spotted by fishermen floating in the river a bit over a mile upstream from Valleyfair in Shakopee around 11 AM. A news release says deputies, along with Shakopee Police Officers and firefighters were able to recover the body.
SHAKOPEE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Big Lake Police Looking to Identify an Individual; Theft in Stearns County

The Big Lake Police Department would like help to ID the person in the photos above. If you can help ID them please call Big Lake PD at 763-251-2996 or report the information anonymously to Tri-County Crimestoppers. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a theft over the weekend on the 20,000 block of Freemont Road in Monson Township. Items taken include a Honda generator, an AC unit, an ice fishing sled, and a Stihl trimmer.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
70K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy