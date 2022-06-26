These Are the Most Popular Tile Designs in North America

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve watched a lot of DIY videos in my time, as I’m sure you have, too. They can be exciting and inspirational — but the scenes with saws will always give me pause. I applaud anyone who can use them with enough ease to impress the cohort of pros that frequent Home Depot on weekday mornings, but I personally feel like I’d be the person who would make one false move to turn my cute makeover video into a cautionary tale. But, that said, I don’t want my hesitation to preclude me from one of this year’s biggest DIY trends — picture frame moulding. That’s why this TikTok from Laura Burkhalter of @makingseamisthome seems even more appealing than a typical before and after project. Why? She doesn’t use a single saw in creating her DIY picture frame moulding.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO