ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

I moved from New York City to Switzerland for 3 months. Here are 7 things that surprised me most.

By Celeste Polanco
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrqqE_0gMYbkVQ00
In 2020, I decided to move from New York City to Basel, Switzerland, for three months.

Celeste Polanco

  • I moved from New York City to Basel, Switzerland, for three months in 2020.
  • My time overseas was full of surprises, from the clean public transportation to $15 slices of pizza.
  • The city seemed to operate at a slower pace than New York, and I felt safe exploring it alone.

I moved from New York City to Switzerland in 2020.

After my partner accepted a job offer in the city of Basel, he raved about the incredible quality of life, low crime, and work-life balance — all of which had positively affected his mental health.

His description of Swiss life seemed unfathomable to me as a New Yorker feeling overworked and depressed during the coronavirus pandemic. So, I packed three months' worth of clothes into my bag and headed to Switzerland to join him.

Here are the things that surprised me the most during my time overseas.

Many Swiss people I met were kind and friendly, and they seemed to operate at a much slower pace than New Yorkers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7v8C_0gMYbkVQ00
Many of the Swiss people I met seemed more laid back than I expected.

Celeste Polanco

In New York City, everything is fast-paced. Your coffee order is made within seconds , people are constantly rushing to their next destination, and conversations are short.

Though it's easy to label all New Yorkers as rude, we're usually just busy. And if you had to pay New York rent, you'd probably hustle too.

Moving to Switzerland, I was shocked by how laid-back, polite, and approachable the people I met were. It did, however, take some time to get used to the slower pace at which they moved.

For example, the local barista seemed genuinely interested in how my day was going and wasn't in a major rush. With a warm smile, he handed my drink to me precisely as I requested it.

As I walked toward my table, I noticed a man had occupied it while I was gone. When I approached him, he immediately apologized, cleaned off the crumbs from his coffee cake, and moved to another spot.

The New Yorker in me was confused by our confrontation-free exchange. I think part of me would've been more comfortable with getting the middle finger instead.

Throughout my time in Switzerland, I was both impressed and stunned by strangers' kindness and patience levels.

I felt safe as a woman traveling in Switzerland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34H9UW_0gMYbkVQ00
I felt safe in Switzerland.

Celeste Polanco

As a woman, I'm constantly on edge about my safety .

In New York, I'm always conscious of what I'm wearing, how late I'm out in the city, the safest route to get home, and strategies to avoid offensive catcalls.

Being a woman in Switzerland was different. I felt safe walking alone and never had the urge to glance over my shoulder for signs of danger.

One day I had coffee with my Swiss friend, and the sun had set by the time we left. We walked along the Rhine River on our way home. When we parted ways, I asked her to text me when she got home — something my girlfriends in New York always do.

She giggled and said: "Girl, this is Switzerland. We don't worry about that here."

And according to research by Georgetown University's Institute for Women, Peace and Security and the Peace Research Institute Oslo published in 2021, women in Switzerland do often feel safer walking alone at night than women in the US.

Per a 2019 poll referenced in the study, 81.9% of women over 15 reported feeling safe walking alone at night in Switzerland compared with 70.6% of women in the US.

The public transportation I took was clean and ran on time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SReDL_0gMYbkVQ00
In my experience, the public transportation in Switzerland was clean and reliable.

Celeste Polanco

I've never had an issue getting around New York City. Though transportation is not perfect — there are sometimes delays, and it's not always the cleanest — the city has so many buses, taxis, and trains that get me where I need to go, around the clock.

When I travel outside New York City, I get nervous about tackling a new system of public transportation . Thankfully, Switzerland exceeded my expectations.

I found that most people in Basel got around by bike or train. Because trains and buses were almost never delayed while I was there, I could get anywhere I wanted to go with little to no hassle.

As a bonus, Switzerland's public transit felt impeccably clean compared with New York's subways, taxis, and buses.

The people around me didn't seem as consumed by their phones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UnO7v_0gMYbkVQ00
I really enjoyed taking in the views around Switzerland.

Celeste Polanco

On New York City's subways, many people look down at their phones or crack open a book.

When I rode on public transportation in Switzerland, I noticed that people weren't on their phones nearly as much . Instead, they seemed to be talking to one another and enjoying Basel's beauty through the window.

It was refreshing to witness people being so present.

As I became more immersed in Swiss culture, there were times when it almost felt wrong to pull out my phone. Many times when I stopped to take a photo, I noticed several people staring.

In reality, I was just a millennial tourist with a phone addiction.

I noticed that the topic of race came up less frequently in conversations with my friends in Switzerland than it did when I was in the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6ZaF_0gMYbkVQ00
I relocated to Basel for three months during the coronavirus pandemic.

Celeste Polanco

During my three months in Switzerland, I noticed that the topic of race came up much less frequently in conversations with my friends than it did when I was in the US.

In the US, it was natural to talk to my friends about racial injustice and my experiences with racism .

I realized the difference in my Swiss friends' reactions to the topic following an experience I had with a police officer who I believe racially profiled me.

When I was returning to Basel after a day trip to France, the officer stopped me out of a crowd at the train station. He asked me where I was coming from and why I was in Switzerland. I told him I came from France and was visiting my partner, who was standing right behind me. The police officer then asked my partner whether he knew me, to which he replied yes, and I was allowed to continue forward.

As far as I could see, I was the only person of color in the crowd.

When I brought the situation up to one of my Swiss friends, the person's response was, "Well, maybe he was just doing his job."

I was disappointed that this was the reaction I got from more than one of my Swiss friends.

These moments made me miss my friends in America, who I'm confident would've listened, comforted, and validated my experience without making me feel as if I had to explain the events more than once.

Even though the topic didn't come up often in my conversations, I still believe that racism is an issue that needs to be addressed in Swiss society.

Reports of racist incidents collected by the Swiss Federal Commission Against Racism rose by 30% from 2019 to 2020, and the proportion of the Swiss population that's reported being targeted by racial discrimination increased from 10% in 2014 to 17% in 2018, according to the Federal Statistical Office .

Switzerland has a wide variety of cuisines available, but the food was much more expensive than I expected

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYP5i_0gMYbkVQ00
Moving from New York City to Basel for three months was an adjustment.

Celeste Polanco

New York is a melting pot of culture and flavor . Even though eating out in the city can be expensive, I've discovered affordable and mouth-watering dumplings in Chinatown, Dominican cuisine in the Heights, and soul food in Brooklyn.

I knew I was spoiled by New York's food before heading overseas, but I was still disappointed to find that traditional Swiss food turned out to be less flavorful and more expensive than I expected.

After raving about Switzerland's cuisine, a local introduced my partner and me to the national dish: a potato- and sausage-heavy plate called rösti .

Not only was my rösti bland, but it also cost us an arm and a leg. I regretted not going with a more familiar option, like the fondue.

Thankfully, there were plenty of other food options in Switzerland.

I enjoyed Thai food at Boo , Italian pizza at Vito , Mexican food at Cartell , and incredible ramen at Mirai . But my meals at all of these places were quite expensive — a slice of pizza cost me about $15 .

The food prices seemed high across the board in Switzerland.

In a 2021 Eurostat-OECD survey measuring price levels of consumer goods and services across 37 European countries, Switzerland had the highest price level for food and nonalcoholic beverages, along with the most expensive restaurants and hotels.

I heard many different languages when I was traveling through Switzerland, which reminded me of New York City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sn6fi_0gMYbkVQ00
I explored a lot of Switzerland's landscapes during my three months there.

Celeste Polanco

My partner and I stayed in Basel, a roughly 200,000-person city that sits on Switzerland's borders with Germany and France.

Because different cultures and languages are just a bus, train, or walk away from the city, I heard plenty of German, French, and English during my time there.

And in southern Switzerland, a beautiful region called Ticino borders Italy . Because of the area's proximity to places like Milan, Como, and Varese, it carries a heavy Italian influence.

The variety of languages and cultures present in Switzerland actually made me feel closer to New York City, where each neighborhood has a distinct identity.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

American woman, 28, is banned from Rome's 18th-century Spanish Steps for life after she and friend caused $26,000 worth of damage by driving their e-scooters on the heritage site

An American tourist has caused $26,000 worth of damage after hurling an e-scooter down Rome's historic Spanish Steps. Do you recognize the woman who caused the damage to Rome's historic steps, or did you witness the incident?. Contact MailOnline at: chris.jewers@mailonline.co.uk. The incident, which occurred at around 3:45am Friday, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Milan, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
sciencealert.com

Italy's Drought Is Now So Intense, Old Shipwrecks Are Starting to Emerge

A historic drought affecting Italy's largest river has brought a World War II-era shipwreck to light. The Po River runs 405 miles (651.8 km) from the Cottian Alps to empty into the Adriatic Sea. It's currently facing its worst drought in 70 years, which has caused a decades-old sunken ship to resurface.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

300 bottles of Cognac recovered from ship sunk in WWI could fetch nearly £8,000 EACH: French shipment on Swedish steamer bound for tsarist Russia ended up at bottom of the Baltic Sea after German U-boat strike

A hoard of contraband alcohol recovered from a shipwreck 100 years after it sank on its way to tsarist Russia is going on sale for nearly £8,000 a bottle. Hundreds of bottles were salvaged by a specialist Swedish team in the Sea of Aland, near the Baltic Sea, in 2019.
FRANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Food Prices#Alcoholic Beverages#Swiss#New Yorkers
Daily Mail

Bill Gates buys 17th century palazzo near Rome's storied Spanish Steps for $170 million to convert into the city's first six-star hotel - in partnership with Saudi prince who is ALSO backing Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

Bill Gates is purchasing a palazzo in Rome to convert into a lavish six-star hotel through Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts - which he co-owns with a Saudi prince. Four Seasons has put down a $21 million down payment toward the $170 million purchase price of the Palazzo Marini, a sprawling 17th-century complex just steps away from the Trevi Fountain, the Daily Beast reported, citing documents viewed at Rome's City Hall.
ECONOMY
coinquora.com

New York NFT Leaves Attendees Infected with COVID-19

NFT New York City (NFT.NYC) organized a three-day conference that brought the NFT community together in NYC for debates, talks, and workshops through June 20-23, 2022. The program was glamorous and successful. However, it airdropped a virus to people. Multiple sources have reported that many attendees have contracted the Coronavirus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Inca-era tomb unearthed beneath home in Peru’s capital

Scientists have unearthed an Inca-era tomb under a home in the heart of Peru’s capital, Lima, a burial believed to hold remains wrapped in cloth alongside ceramics and fine ornaments. The lead archeologist, Julio Abanto, told Reuters the 500-year-old tomb contained “multiple funerary bundles” tightly wrapped in cloth....
WORLD
The Independent

Milan to turn off fountain spigots as drought bakes Italy

The mayor of Milan signed an ordinance Saturday turning off the spigots of public decorative fountains and the city's archbishop prayed for rain in a tour of churches as northern Italy endures one of its worst droughts in decades.The city ordinance follows the declaration Friday of a state of emergency in the surrounding Lombardy region, which has endured an unusually early heat wave and months without significant rainfall. Neighboring Emilia Romagna and Piemonte have undertaken similar crisis measures. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said the ordinance would turn off decorative fountains except those holding flora and fauna that need fresh...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Drinks
AFAR

Italy Issues New Rules for Driving the Amalfi Coast

The views are beautiful but driving it may not be worth the headache. You may want to rethink renting a car in Amalfi this summer. If you’re looking for something less crowded and complicated, we offer some scenic alternatives along Italy’s coastline. In his travel essay Positano, John...
EUROPE
CNN

The 'Leaning Tower' of the Middle East

Capital Gate's nature-defying, angled skyscraper is one of the world's most intriguing buildings. Find out this 'Leaning Tower' of the Middle East, which holds offices, restaurants and a hotel, stays standing.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Take a tour of the eeriest abandoned islands: Fascinating new coffee-table book explores lost worlds from the coast of Scotland to Florida

Take a globetrotting tour of some of the world's most fascinating abandoned islands courtesy of this new coffee-table book. Abandoned Islands by Claudia Martin, published by Amber Books, is a lavishly illustrated compendium of 'some of the world's eeriest places... a brilliant pictorial exploration of lost worlds'. The book is...
LIFESTYLE
architecturaldigest.com

12 Best Hudson Valley and Catskills Hotels and Cabins

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While tourists might flock to New York City year round, there are tens of thousands of miles of New York to be explored...
HUDSON, NY
Insider

Insider

474K+
Followers
29K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy