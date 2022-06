Widener University, Chester, Pa., has announced the graduation of the following area residents: Matthew Luke Seaman of Jackson, who earned a bachelor of science in civil engineering from the School of Engineering; Meaghan Sophie Appuliese of Jackson, who earned a bachelor of arts in criminal justice from the College of Arts and Sciences; Sabria Aziz of Howell, who earned a bachelor of science in analytics from the School of Business Administration; and Sarah E. Wilderotter of Howell, a magna cum laude graduate who earned a bachelor of arts in biology from the College of Arts and Sciences.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO