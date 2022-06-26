ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Hotels are offering guests $12,000 stem cell therapies, chewing lessons, and IV drips in luxury wellness kick

By Ryan Hogg
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxury hotels charging up to $20,000 a night are introducing...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Artelo Biosciences Reveals Positive Pre-Clinical Results Of ART26.12, A Novel FABP5 Inhibitor, In Alleviating Chemotherapy-Induced Pain

Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan, vice president of translational sciences at Artelo Biosciences Inc., ARTL presented new research results entitled, “Discovery and preclinical evaluation of a novel inhibitor of FABP5, ART26.12, effective in chemotherapy-induced pain,” during the opening oral session of the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) symposium. “Our...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

A Common Medication Improves Survival for Heart Failure Patients

A new study discovers a new potential treatment option for a condition affecting 6 million Americans. Colchicine, a common gout medication, dramatically increased the survival rates of patients with worsening heart failure who were hospitalized, according to a recent University of Virginia (UVA) Health study. In individuals with an accumulation of cholesterol in their arteries, the researchers think colchicine might also lower the risk for heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Freethink

A new treatment may cure neuropathic pain

We don’t have neurons only in the brain but all around the body. For example, sensory neurons that detect pain reach every organ in the body. Special proteins in these neurons activate when faced with a harmful stimulus and ignite the “it’s hurting” signal, which travels down the neuronal axon from the point of the stimulus to the spinal cord.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about lung scraping for COPD

Lung scraping, or thoracentesis, involves the removal of fluid or air from the space between the chest wall and the lungs. In some cases, doctors may perform the procedure on people who have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is not a standard treatment for COPD, but it may be...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Stem Cell#Chewing#Mris#Wsj
MedicalXpress

New antibody therapies fight cancer, drum up investment

Antibody therapies are offering promising treatment breakthroughs for cancer and other illnesses, generating greater investor interest more than 20 years after they were first commercialized. Antibodies are proteins that recognize foreign substances, known as antigens, attaching themselves to them to alert the rest of the human immune system. In 1975,...
CANCER
WebMD

Worst Foods for Heart Health

The worst foods for your heart are packed with harmful fats, sodium, and added sugar. No single food can ruin an otherwise balanced eating plan, but a steady diet of these, and other poor choices, can harm your heart health in the long run. Processed meats: Hot dogs, bacon, sausage,...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Tibial nerve stimulation for overactive bladder treatment

Tibial nerve stimulation (TNS) for overactive bladder (OAB) is a treatment that uses electrical signals to help control bladder contractions. It can reduce the number of times a person feels the urge to urinate and can also help reduce urinary leakage. OAB is the term experts use to describe urinary...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Human urine-derived stem cells have robust regenerative potential

The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) researchers, who were the first to identify that stem cells in human urine have potential for tissue regenerative effects, continue their investigation into the power of these cells. In their latest published study, they focus on how telomerase activity affects the regenerative potential of these and other types of stem cells.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Medical News Today

What is light chain multiple myeloma?

Light chain multiple myeloma is a subtype of multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in bone marrow. Multiple myeloma is a rare type of cancer that occurs when plasma cells in bone marrow become cancerous and multiply. There are different types of multiple myeloma, depending on the type...
CANCER
IFLScience

Drug Shrinks 80 Percent Of Tough Lymphoma Cancers In New Trial

An available drug called zanubrutinib resulted in 80 percent of patients’ cancers shrinking in a new clinical trial, suggesting the treatment is promising in treating a type of cancer that does not typically respond to chemotherapy. Used against lymphoma, one of the most common types of cancer in the...
CANCER
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
MedicalXpress

New discoveries about enzyme's metabolic role may lead to better diabetes treatments

A treatment for conditions that underlie the development of type 2 diabetes could evolve from new basic research discoveries at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). For the first time, a team led by UAH, a part of the University of Alabama System, has characterized the metabolic function of a poorly understood phosphatase enzyme called mitogen-activated protein kinase phosphatase-2 (MKP-2), as well as the enzyme's pathophysiology in obesity, type 2 diabetes and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
verywellhealth.com

Sleep and Lung Cancer: What's the Connection?

There is a connection between sleep and lung cancer. As with other types of cancer, side effects of treatments such as chemotherapy can make it difficult for people to fall asleep, stay asleep, return to sleep, or get quality sleep. A good night's sleep is important to not only help...
CANCER
SheKnows

How to Recognize the Signs That Your Child is Developing an Eating Disorder

Click here to read the full article. Approximately 29 million people in the United States have an eating disorder. Those 29 million people span all ages, ethnicities, body shapes, sizes, races, and sexual orientations. No one is truly immune to eating disorders — not even kids. As a parent of two tweens, that’s hard to hear. I want to believe my kids were born with a special protective bubble around them that protects them from all the things, including eating disorders. Unfortunately, I know that just because I want to believe something, that doesn’t make it true. The reality is, we can’t...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover rare cells capable of transforming into blood cancer

Dysfunction involving an unusual type of thymocyte cell found in small amounts in every person may be the reason why some people develop a form of leukemia called T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) that affects more than 6,000 Americans each year. Researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study reveals how Duchenne muscular dystrophy causes heart rhythm problems

Abnormalities in the proteins responsible for transmitting electrical signals in the heart likely cause abnormal heart rhythms in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), shows a study published in eLife. The results help explain why as many as 60% of patients with DMD have potentially life-threatening heart rhythm abnormalities. They...
ANN ARBOR, MI
verywellhealth.com

Prurigo Nodularis and Cancer: What’s the Link?

Everyone’s had an itch they just needed to scratch. But in some cases, these itches are extreme and can lead to the development of large bumps called prurigo nodularis. Prurigo nodularis (PN) is a long-lasting itchy inflammatory skin disease. It shows up as circular bumps on the arms, legs, upper back, and abdomen. It can be scabby or scaly and flesh-colored, pink, red, black, or brown. There can be bleeding where the bumps have been scratched open. It has been linked to some cancers and cancer treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy