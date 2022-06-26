ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Towns celebrate Juneteenth with art, fellowship and pride

By Amanda Valentovic
essexnewsdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWARK, NJ — The Irvington High School marching band, the East Orange Silver Steppers and dancers from Concepts in Choreography in Orange performed at the Essex County Commissioners’ inaugural Juneteenth Jam, celebrating the holiday that was signed into law by President Joe Biden last year to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved...

bulletin-news.com

Maplewood Summer Streets Set To Continue With Concert And Events

This weekend’s “Summer Streets” festivities in Maplewood include outdoor eating and the regular Saturday night entertainment. At the Springfield Avenue Gazebo, a different Friday concert series begins the next month. This weekend, there are also more activities and events sponsored by the municipality, including ones honoring Pride...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
NJ.com

Global pop-up dinner party Le Dîner en Blanc coming soon to N.J. city

Le Dîner en Blanc, a pop-up dinner party defined by its secretive locations and attendees dressed in all white, is plotting its first-ever Jersey City affair. The event, which began in 1988 in Paris as is now participating in about 90 cities in 30 countries — including Atlantic City, which saw its first Le Dîner en Blanc on the boardwalk last weekend — will be hosted in the Hudson County hotspot by local Jersey City organization Art House Productions in partnership with the City of Jersey City and The Office of Cultural Affairs.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
insidernj.com

Newark’s Osborne Ballantyned by the Laborers

Be careful with labor and politics. If you’re not careful, you may find your position eliminated when you turn up for work. Just ask John Ballantyne of the Carpenters. And now, as it turns out, ask former Newark Councilman Eddie Osborne. Osborne was a longtime leader with the Laborers...
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Opposition remains for $4.7M Turnpike expansion in Jersey City and Bayonne

Opposition remains for a $4.7 million Turnpike expansion in Jersey City and Bayonne, based on public comment at this morning’s New Jersey Turnpike Authority meeting. “Use the $4.7 billion to repair the bridge and extension and spend the rest on public transportation. Hudson and Essex counties have the worst air in the county. Bringing more cars in will make it worse,” said attorney John Richman, who is representing Empower NJ.
jcitytimes.com

Report: Pompidou was the Brainchild of Developer Charles Kushner

Much of Mayor Fulop’s plan to build an outpost of the famed Centre Pompidou at Journal Square has been shrouded in secrecy. However, important new information has emerged about the project’s origins. Meanwhile, questions linger about the museum’s cost. The Jersey City Times has learned that Charles...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Henderson resigns as president of New Jersey City University

Sue Henderson has resigned as president of New Jersey City University, according to a statement from Joseph F. Scott, chair of the NJCU board of trustees. Henderson’s resignation will be effective as of July 1, at which time Jason Kroll, vice president & chief strategy officer, will lead the transition in leadership as acting president of NJCU per the board’s request. Kroll has asked that he not be considered a candidate for the permanent post, and the board said it will honor those wishes.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

22 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

Every week, we gather the highlights you missed in the news this week in Montclair, Bloomfield, + beyond. Among the local headlines: the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade; Essex County installed 33 new trail markers along the Lenape Trail; Newark renames Washington Park to Harriet Tubman Square; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County + beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
bulletin-news.com

Harassing Packages Sent To Justice Alito’s Former Essex County Home

Days after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, West Caldwell police have reportedly reacted to “several” reports regarding disturbing parcels being brought to an Essex County residence that was once owned by one of the justices. The present homeowner has no...
New Jersey Stage

PHOTOS from Empanada Festival in Clifton

On Saturday, June 25th, the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc, and MegaBite Events hosted another Food Truck Festival – this year’s theme was the Northern New Jersey Empanadas. The event took place at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton, New Jersey. It featured approximately 20 food trucks and vendors along with offerings of New Jersey craft beer, wine, hard seltzers and soft drinks as well. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
CLIFTON, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Watsessing Park Playground in Bloomfield NJ

This playground! Watsessing Park Playground in Bloomfield NJ is one of the most inclusive and accessible playgrounds we have ever visited. We first saw this playground being built in 2019, while on a day trip to North Jersey. We knew then it would be phenomenal and I have been wanting to get back ever since. We did just that this past Friday.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A New York Mother Vanished In The Middle Of A Divorce And Custody Battle

Petra Loretta MuhammadFacebook - David Hoovler Orange County DA. Petra Loretta Muhammad, raised by various relatives, lived in her homeland of Grenada until she was a teen. When she was fourteen, Petra moved to Trinidad, and at the age of 22, she met William Jackson. When she was 24 years old, she moved to the United States and married William. William converted to Islam and changed his last name to Muhammad, and as his wife, Petra carried the last name, Muhammad. Then 30-year-old Petra was a student at the State University of New York Orange (SUNY) in Newburgh, New York. She was pursuing a degree in diagnostic imaging with plans to become an x-ray technician. Petra worked part-time as a cashier and was about to sign the lease on her apartment. Petra had been married for four years to William Muhammad, who she was divorcing. The couple lived in a home owned by William's parents at 35 Schneider Avenue. William was also under investigation for allegations that he abused their young son. Petra had an order of protection against William. The Herald Times-Record reports in February 2005, that she told a judge that her husband hit her in the face. William threatened to kill her, pushed her, and locked her and their son out of their home. She said William disabled the phones to prevent her from calling for help, reports the Times Herald-Record. The protection order prohibited William from harassing Petra. According to Bronx News 12, William filed for custody of the couple's 3 1/2-year-old son in the middle of the divorce. Four months later, Petra Muhammad vanished.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hobokengirl.com

Jersey City’s Movies in the Park Schedule 2022

Summer is officially here, which means there are lots of fun outdoor activities for the next couple of months — and there’s nothing more fun than an outdoor movie. In addition to the Hoboken Movies Under the Stars lineup, Jersey City’s Movies in the Park is underway at a variety of local parks — and there are some great movies on the schedule. Read on to see the Jersey City Movies in the Park 2022 schedule.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
newscentermaine.art

When Is Bulk Day In Newark

When Is Bulk Day In Newark. (no renovation, construction debris or electronics will be collected) yard waste collection 3rd wednesday of each month. Newark trash, bulk and recycling collection schedule. We invite you to join us for # nationalnightout next week on tuesday,. Baraka and interim director of department of...
essexnewsdaily.com

After 41 years, Nevins ready to bid adieu to Bloomfield public schools

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Terry Nevins, an English and special education teacher at Bloomfield High School, will retire this month after 41 years in the district. Growing up in the township, she attended Watsessing Elementary School and South Junior High School. She is a 1977 graduate of BHS and received her Bachelor of Arts from William Paterson University in 1981. Her master’s degree in career education for the handicapped was conferred by Kean University. She also attained certification in supervision and administration from the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ

