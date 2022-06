EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who stole an AT&T employee’s phone. Ephrata Police say a man entered the AT&T store and said he was interested in purchasing a new phone. Police say while a store employee was distracted the man took the employee’s personal iPhone 12 Pro and placed it in his pocket.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO