DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a Monday night shooting that left one person injured. According to the victim, he went inside his residence on Peppertree Lane shortly after 10:00 p.m. to get the charger for his ankle monitor. His girlfriend was waiting in the car outside.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO