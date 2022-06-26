Local family becomes American citizens

I cannot remember a time when the hospitality industry wasn’t central to my life. As a little girl, I bounced around the dining room of my family’s restaurant in the Adirondacks, ferrying plates to the kitchen, collecting empty basket bottles of mediocre Chianti, doing trivial side-work for spare change “tip outs.” I was bewitched by the buzz of a busy service. Years later while working front-of-house in Vermont’s burgeoning natural wine scene, I was informed that if I had any serious aspirations, I needed to move to Portland, Maine, yesterday. With a decade of expertise and a passion for the beverage world that was no longer being sated in small towns, I jumped at the chance to be a part of the port city’s rise to fame.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO