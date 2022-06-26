ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Vintage Chicago Tribune: History of Tower built by Sears reflects highs and lows of city’s business hub

By honestcolumnist
honestcolumnist.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Willis Tower was built with cutting-edge technology and ageless chutzpah, a word that could be translated as an intoxicating sense of omnipotence. When planning for what was originally called Sears Tower — a name many still use — began, the company had 350,000 employees. Half of America’s households had a...

honestcolumnist.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kolomkobir.com

Five Properties For Sale With Their Own Beaches – Chicago Magazine

We barely had a spring around these parts (seriously, what was with all that gloom and cloud cover?). Now that it’s officially summer, we can start hitting the lakefront. If you want to live on the water, no surprise it’s going to cost you a bundle. But a home with your own private beach? Forget about it! That just screams luxury. Yet we can still indulge in the fantasy of being able to afford an ultra-expensive property, whether it’s owning a historic estate on the North Shore or a new residence on a private lake in Wisconsin. As you look through the following homes for sale, you’ll see there’s something for everybody. Well, something for everybody who can afford it.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Business
Forest Park Review

Mr. Beef takes bow in Harlem Avenue grand opening

Mr. Beef and Pizza, 123 Harlem Ave., hosted a festive grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 26. The purveyor of house made Italian beef, pizza with parmesan tomato sauce, and fresh salads opened in the winter, but waited to celebrate its Forest Park debut under the summer sun. To bring a sense of fun, Nick Kollias, invited owners of colorful hot rods and pristine vintage cars to park in the spot’s generous lot.
FOREST PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: An editor’s take on the fall of newspapers

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/27/2022): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined this week by veteran feature writer, metro reporter, night city editor, metropolitan editor, editorial page editor and a columnist for the opinion pages of the Chicago Sun-Times, Steve Huntley. Steve discusses how the economics and culture of newspapers has changed for the worse. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Photos | German Fest

Forest Park’s annual celebration of its long German Heritage was renewed in the Altenheim Grove last Friday and Saturday with food, music, games and, of course, beer (or do you say “bier”). The event was sponsored by the Harlem Männer-und Damenchor, Deutsch Amerikanischer National Congress (DANK), and West Village of Forest Park.
FOREST PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trammell Crow
newcity.com

Bye Bye Blue: A Lament for the Classic Divvy Bikes

I’m a longtime bike commuter, and a fan of Chicago’s bike-share program, Divvy, with its big, blue, heavy, classic pedal-powered bikes. They’ve been a great option for getting around—it’s like having spare bikes around the city. But I’m worried about Divvy’s future. The...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Rare collection of 300 cars on display at Klairmont Kollections

CHICAGO — Klairmont Kollections might be the rarest set of cars that you might have never heard of — until now. Larry Klairmont and his partner Joyce are the proud ambassadors of this rare showplace of automobiles consisting of over 300 of the some of the most stunning, impressive, clever collections of vehicles that any car enthusiast could hope for.
CHICAGO, IL
Confectionary News

Mars Wrigley begins construction on world-class innovation hub

Chicago is set to become Mars Wrigley’s largest research and development facility in the world after the snacks and treats maker announced it has broken ground on the site. The best-in-class, global research and development hub will be adjacent to the company's existing Global Innovation Center on Goose Island. Leaders from Mars, as well as key Chicago stakeholders, including Michael Fassnacht, CEO, World Business Chicago, and Alderman Walter Burnett Jr, gathered to commemorate the milestone for the company.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sears Tower#Chicago Mayor#High Rise Building#Metlife Building#Sears Roebuck#Loop
CHICAGO READER

After two years online, historic Chicago house collective the Chosen Few return to Jackson Park for a 30th-anniversary picnic and festival

I can’t imagine summer in Chicago without the Chosen Few Picnic & Festival, and that’s not just because this grassroots house-music gathering is celebrating its 30th annual installment (plus two years online during the pandemic). It’s also because house music—and Chicago—would be very different if it weren’t for the Chosen Few DJ collective. Chicago’s gay Black nightlife scene birthed house, and the Chosen Few helped turn it into a movement among young Chicagoans of color. At the time, the members of the Chosen Few were part of that demographic: Wayne Williams was still in high school when he founded the crew in 1977. The second permanent member was his stepbrother, Jesse Saunders—in 1984 he’d release what’s widely considered the first house 12-inch, “On and On”—and in 1978 the crew became a “Few” when Tony Hatchett joined. The collective took on four more members in the decades to come, adding Alan King (1980), Tony’s younger brother, Andre (1981), Terry Hunter (2006), and Mike Dunn (2012). The members haven’t all lived in the same place for most of that time, and their annual festival began as an excuse to get everyone together. It helped that the Hatchett family already hosted a reunion picnic behind the Museum of Science and Industry every Fourth of July, and in 1990 the rest of the Chosen Few showed up to spin informal DJ sets.
CHICAGO, IL
QSR magazine

Soul & Smoke Opens Walk-Up Eatery in Chicago

Soul & Smoke, purveyors of some of Chicago’s best chef-crafted BBQ and comfort food, announced the opening of their walk-up eatery at Rockwell on the River on Wednesday, June 29. Soul & Smoke’s Avondale ghost kitchen will be moving to this location, making it the first food merchant at Rockwell on the River. The space will be a counter-order concept with indoor and outdoor seating available.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Lashaunta Moore

Here's A List Of Food Vendors That Will Be At The Taste Of Chicago

Grab your wallet and prepare to head to Grant Park soon as the Taste of Chicago is a little under two weeks away. If you’re a true Chicagoan or a visitor who loves the city, you know this event is one of the most attended summer festivities. With dishes that appeal to your hungry needs, such as the iconic Chicago-style hot dog, deep-dish pizza, and an old-style turkey leg, you’ll leave disapproving of how much you ate but overfilled with Chicago joy.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

City of Chicago rejects $500M in asphalt bids due to pollution concerns

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration has rejected bids for more than $500 million in city work sought by a McKinley Park asphalt maker and several rivals, saying that the companies must show plans to control pollution. The announcement follows outrage from community organizers in McKinley Park, who have...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy