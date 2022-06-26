Thousands gather to celebrate San Francisco Pride in wake of Supreme Court reversal of Roe

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- On the day following the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, thousands of people arrived at San Jose City Hall for a protest march. The march down Santa Clara Street didn't have the usual police escort and, whether they had permission or not to be there, those who showed up were in no mood to ask for it."We're not going to let the Supreme Court tell us what to do with our bodies and our futures," said Sabina Wildman with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which co-organized the demonstration. "This is exactly how...

