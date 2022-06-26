ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Thousands gather to celebrate San Francisco Pride in wake of Supreme Court reversal of Roe

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco's Pride celebration has taken on new meaning...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Demonstrators return to San Francisco streets to protest Supreme Court abortion ruling

SAN FRANCISCO -- Abortion rights supporters protested for the second straight day across the San Francisco Bay Area.At a San Francisco march on Saturday evening, demonstrators said they wanted to channel their anger into action by encouraging people to vote.Among the many young people chanting and marching near San Francisco City Hall was an Oakland family."I'm here to protest what I think is probably the most unjust ruling of my generation," said demonstrator Tanya Mayo.Mayo brought her partner and her four kids, ages 9, 11, 13, and 15."There's a sense of grief. It's a sense of loss. It's almost like...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Demonstrators march in San Jose to protest end of Roe v Wade

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- On the day following the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, thousands of people arrived at San Jose City Hall for a protest march. The march down Santa Clara Street didn't have the usual police escort and, whether they had permission or not to be there, those who showed up were in no mood to ask for it."We're not going to let the Supreme Court tell us what to do with our bodies and our futures," said Sabina Wildman with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which co-organized the demonstration. "This is exactly how...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video shows brawl at San Francisco Pride event

SAN FRANCISCO - A fight broke out at the San Francisco Pride parade on Sunday. Footage shows a brief brawl on Market Street, surrounded by a swarm of about two dozen people. The crowd dispersed after the fight broke up. This was not the only case of violence that broke...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
KTVU FOX 2

San Mateo company sees 5,200% increase in demand for birth control

SAN MATEO, Calif. - A San Mateo-based company that provides contraceptives to mainly college-age women, says it’s seen a spike of over 5,000% in demand for services. This comes just three days after the Supreme Court handed down its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Favor is a telemedicine,...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco supes, mayor reach deal on $114M affordable housing package

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BNC) - Late Monday night, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and Mayor London Breed came to an agreement on a spending package to acquire, construct and repair more affordable housing projects in the city.If approved, the $114 million in spending will include $40 million for land acquisition, $20 million for repairs in pre-existing public and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-subsidized housing, $12 million for affordable housing for educators and $10 million for elevator renovations in single-room occupancy hotels."The budget moving forward meets the priorities I set forward in my proposed budget to deliver on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Pride#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Racism#The Supreme Court
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland photographer raising awareness on climate change through billboard campaign

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland photographer is hoping to raise awareness about climate change and the housing crisis through a series of billboards. Thomas Broening said he spent the past year and a half traveling through California, taking pictures of areas impacted by drought, fire, and homelessness. He put those images on eight billboards in Oakland, six in Oroville, and plans to have more next month in Los Angeles. He calls the campaign, ‘The End of the Dream.’
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

What to Know: San Francisco Pride Parade Returns

The San Francisco Pride Parade is taking place Sunday after a pandemic pause. Thousands have already gathered across the city over the weekend to attend other pride events, as well as demonstrations following the news of the Roe. v. Wade overturn. Below is a list of things you need to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS San Francisco

How some Bay Area residents will spend their stimulus checks

SACRAMENTO (KPIX) -- California lawmakers have struck a deal to send $7 billion back to taxpayers to counter soaring inflation. About 23 million California residents will soon receive "inflation relief" checks of up to $1,050 under a budget deal reached by Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers on Sunday.  Opinions are mixed as to what the money will pay for and whether it will help.Robert Pickett is a retired teacher living outside Sacramento. He says he'll receive $350 under the governor's new inflation relief plan. "That would be groceries for about two weeks, and maybe one tank of gas," said Pickett. For...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Counties Ranked as Healthiest in the U.S.: Report

U.S. News & World Report released a report ranking the 100 healthiest communities in the country, and three bay area counties made the list. Santa Clara County, San Mateo County and Marin County are three of the healthiest areas in the nation, according to said report. San Mateo County ranked...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Millbrae couple says city manager stopped construction of backyard 'granny unit'

MILLBRAE -- A couple in Millbrae is accusing City Manager Tom Williams of abusing his authority after they say he intervened and shut down construction on a so-called "granny unit" they were building in their backyard.Further complicating City Manager Williams's involvement in the case is the fact that he is neighbors with Lisa and Joel Timpano, living in a diagonally behind their home."The fact that he is involved makes me feels so helpless because I cannot get anyone to listen to me," said Lisa Timpano.Lisa explained that she began planning the granny unit for her mother shortly after her father's...
MILLBRAE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy