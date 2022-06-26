ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APH to keep east Austin vaccine clinic open due to pediatric demand

By Taylor Girtman
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health will keep its last large COVID-19 vaccine clinic open at Old Sims Elementary School for longer than planned after an uptick in demand for the pediatric vaccine.

The east Austin clinic was scheduled to close Saturday. But APH said Friday that it would keep the clinic open and reassess operations weekly to “ensure efficient use of resources.”

On Friday, APH said it vaccinated 173 babies and toddlers in the last two days after vaccine eligibility expanded to ages 6 months to 5 years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its pediatric vaccine recommendation June 18 for children 6 months old to 5 years old . The Moderna vaccine is available in two doses for ages 6 months to 5 years old. The Pfizer vaccine is available in three doses for ages 6 months to 4 years old.

The Old Sims Elementary clinic was the last of 12 mass vaccine sites that APH operated.

The clinic is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

More information about APH’s vaccine resources is available online .

Family Eldercare issues fan emergency

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group providing fans to Austin-area residents in need says it ran out of fans. Family Eldercare posted Tuesday its current fan order is delayed due to supply issues. You can help by dropping off fans at the Family Eldercare location on Rutherford Lane in North Austin or donating on the Family […]
