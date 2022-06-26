ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul McCartney Joined by Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen at Glastonbury festival

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over Hollywood Vampires ... there's an even bigger band on the run. Paul McCartney performed at the Glastonbury Festival Saturday in the UK, and brought out some musicians you may have heard of ... Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl. It was a closing-of-the-book type concert -- at least...

