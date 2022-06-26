ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jon Favreau on new series ‘Prehistoric Planet’, creating Baby Yoda

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Jon Favreau joins Willie Geist at the...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Says George Lucas Made Him Invent Wattanese Overnight

There is little doubt that the Star Wars Universe has its share of aliens who speak in their own unique language. However, there's one specific language that was created not by writers but by Hayden Christensen! The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor has just revealed that he had to improvise Wattanese in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones!
MOVIES
Daily Beast

The Story Behind the Final Line in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

It’s no secret that the Star Wars prequels were not well-received. It’s not something we need to rehash, but despite their critical reception—or maybe because of it—some of the best and longest-lasting memes that have come out of this galactic franchise stem from those early 2000s films. There’s Chancellor Palpatine/Darth Sidious’ “Do it;” the tragedy of Darth Plageius the Wise; and there’s, of course, Anakin’s hatred for sand.
MOVIES
NME

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star Moses Ingram: “Being in Star Wars feels too big to fathom”

“My life currently feels like I’m in Super Mario Kart and I’ve hit one of those acceleration squares,” says Moses Ingram. “It’s whooosh!” It’s an apt metaphor. The past two years of Ingram’s life have moved at absurd speed. At the start of 2020 she had never had a professional acting credit. Her first was in the Netflix hit The Queen’s Gambit, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, which brought her an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She followed it with a role in the Oscar-nominated The Tragedy Of Macbeth, for Joel Coen, then a blockbuster, Ambulance, for Michael Bay. That’s her whole CV. Every feature and TV show she’s made in her career. And now she’s in Star Wars. From nothing to Star Wars in approximately 20 months. “Whooosh” is right.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
POPSUGAR

Chlöe Wore Her Boldest Cutout Dress Yet to the BET Awards

While Chlöe is remaining relatively mum about when her highly anticipated debut album is dropping, she's continuing to refine her personal style on the red carpet. For the 2022 BET Awards on June 26, the "Have Mercy" singer wore a black gown by Nicolas Jebran that featured cutouts along the chest and sequin embellishments throughout. Accessory-wise, she went with silver-and-diamond stacked hoop earrings and a matching bracelet on her right wrist.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Says Darth Vader Is Trying to Kill Anakin's Side in Disney+ Series

The most iconic villain in Star Wars history has returned to the screen, with Darth Vader acting as the main antagonist for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the final two films of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, came back to play Vader opposite former Star Wars co-star Ewan McGregor. This is a unique point in Vader's history, as he's dealing with quite a bit of inner conflict.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Finale Duel Completes a Deeper Star Wars Story Arc About Vader's Helmet

Lucasfilm released the final episode of their Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series on Disney+ earlier today, and some of the moments are pure glee. The series tied up all of their loose ends while adding something very special to Star Wars lore. During the episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi has his second face-off with Darth Vader and after a tough battle he defeated Anakin Skywalker in a duel yet again. By the end of the battle, Darth Vader lost half of his mask and a fan noticed a very meaningful trend.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Lucas
Person
Willie Geist
Person
Jon Favreau
TVLine

Is Obi-Wan Finale About to Give Added Oomph to a Return of the Jedi Reveal?

Click here to read the full article. If the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale attempts to backfill the most obvious Star Wars canon plot hole it has created, the Disney+ series in doing so may give added emotional weight to a big moment from the original film trilogy. The canonical disconnect at hand has been well discussed with each passing episode, and it involves how Princess Leia in Episode IV — A New Hope addresses the intended recipient of her message implanted in R2-D2.   “General Kenobi, years ago you served my father in the Clone Wars…” is not how a young woman...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Boba Fett Actor Temuera Morrison Finally Breaks Silence on Obi-Wan Kenobi Cameo

Temuera Morrison has been enjoying somewhat of a career renaissance in the Star Wars franchise. After making his jaw-dropping return as Boba Fett in the second season of The Mandalorian, the New Zealand actor has officially become one of the main attractions in the MandoVerse and even got his own series The Book of Boba Fett which pretty much served as the franchise's opening salvo for 2022.
MOVIES
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Shows a New Side of Emperor Palpatine

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi.Obi-Wan Kenobi has wrapped after six intense episodes that reunited the titular Jedi Master (Ewan McGregor) and his old Padawan, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), now going by the name of Darth Vader. The series was an emotional rollercoaster for fans, bridging the gap between Revenge of the Sith and a New Hope. More intriguing, though, is how Obi-Wan Kenobi shed some new light on fan-favorite characters, expanding the universe of human relationships in the Star Wars universe. For instance, the series is the first live-action production to explore how scary Darth Vader can really be, and just how broken he is by Obi-Wan leaving him to die in the lava of Mustafar.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prehistoric Planet#Dinosaur
TODAY.com

Chris Pratt says backlash over his ‘healthy daughter’ Instagram post made him cry

Chris Pratt said anger over his controversial Instagram tribute to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger made him cry — and worries it could hurt his son one day. In a new "Men's Health" interview, the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" star reacted to the viral hurricane after a well-intentioned Instagram post ribbing his wife and celebrating their "gorgeous, healthy" newborn daughter derailed last November.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Was Set for Film Trilogy If ‘Solo’ Hadn’t Bombed: ‘It Crushed Us’

Click here to read the full article. Ewan McGregor’s return to “Star Wars” was supposed to be a film trilogy and not a Disney+ series, but the box office bomb of the prequel film “Solo: A Star Wars Story” caused a strategic shift. Stuart Beattie’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” script was repurposed for the Disney+ series of the same name, as the screenwriter told The Direct. And while Beattie has a “story by” and writing credits for multiple episodes, he explained that he had no involvement in the series itself. “I wrote the film that they based the show on,” Beattie said. “I spent...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
TheDailyBeast

The Insane Saga of ‘Salt of the Earth,’ the Only Film to Be Blacklisted

For over a decade beginning in 1947, the anti-Communist witch hunt that was the Hollywood Blacklist ruined careers, families, and lives. Anyone who came to the attention of the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) and who refused to name names or publicly denounce communism was put on the proverbial list, the notoriety of which stripped them of their ability for gainful employment. No Hollywood player wanted to be guilty by association.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy