Volunteers update Boys & Girls Clubs park

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Volunteers gathered on Sunday morning to build a new basketball court and update the park at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio on Cleveland’s east side.

The Broadway Club, at 6114 Broadway Avenue in Cleveland, is now one of the only Boys & Girls Clubs in the country with an outdoor multipurpose court, called a VersaCourt, right there on site.

More than 70 volunteers from the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association installed the court, which can be used for basketball, tennis and ice skating.

They are also fixing up the baseball diamond and sprucing up the urban garden at the club, which is the largest of their 48 sites, serving 170 kids per day.

