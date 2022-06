The Audi RS6 Avant is a super wagon without equal. As standard, it comes with a twin-turbo V8 producing 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, allowing it to do 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. In a genuine family car. And it looks great too, making it one of our favorite high-performance wagons. This is one of the most elegantly aggressive machines on the planet, signaling its performance capability without shouting about it. But what if you do want to shout about it? German tuner G&B Design is no stranger to making a scene, and it's just turned its attention to Ingolstadt's epic wagon by applying a seriously chunky widebody kit to it. As a result, all subtlety has been thrown out the window.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO