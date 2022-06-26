ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endorsement: Lorena Mastrarrigo would diversify Broward bench

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Every once in awhile, a Broward judgeship becomes open and capable candidates appeal to voters on their own merits, not by tearing down an opponent. It happens so seldom that it deserves recognition.

Such is the case in a Broward race between long-time family lawyer Denise Kistner of Fort Lauderdale and Lorena Veronica Mastrarrigo, a Broward deputy chief assistant public defender. Both lawyers are capable and qualified.

The third candidate in this race is Tamar Hamilton of Coral Springs, a private lawyer with eight years of experience in property law. Ms. Hamilton did not complete a Sun Sentinel questionnaire and declined to participate in an online interview with her opponents.

The Sun Sentinel recommends Mastrarrigo, for several reasons. As a leader in the nerve center of the public defender’s office, she knows best in this race how justice is meted out in the Broward courthouse. A native of Argentina who speaks fluent Spanish, she can relate to the growing Hispanic population and would add needed diversity to the bench.

She said only about five Spanish-speaking lawyers work in the public defender’s office, where a lawyer’s starting salary is $50,000 a year.

Mastrarrigo is distributing campaign postcards in English and Spanish. “The bench should reflect what the community looks like,” she said in her Sun Sentinel questionnaire. We strongly agree.

Mastrarrigo and other public defenders have been blackballed from judicial appointments by two straight Republican governors, who see public defenders as too liberal. The only way a Broward P.D. can become a judge is through election. That’s wrong. It shows how judicial nominating commissions are excessively political. But that’s the way it is. Mastrarrigo has sought appointments several times.

Mastrarrigo, 48, of Southwest Ranches, graduated from the University of Miami law school in 1999. Poised and well-prepared, she carries a heavy workload in the P.D.’s office where she hires new lawyers, oversees six felony divisions, fields public complaints and manages dozens of legal interns from law schools.

Kistner, 52, is also a strong candidate with an impressive background. She has practiced law in Broward for more than 25 years, mostly in child dependency and family law, and has the most courtroom experience in this race with hundreds of hearings and more than 20 trials.

The seat is open because Circuit Judge Sandra Pearlman is retiring.

Circuit judges serve six-year terms and are paid $182,000 a year. All Broward voters can cast ballots in this race. If no one gets more than 50% of the vote on Aug. 23, the top two vote-getters will meet in a runoff on Nov. 8.

For Broward Circuit Court, Group 51, the Sun Sentinel recommends Lorena Veronica Mastrarrigo.

Editorials are the opinion of the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board and written by one of its staff members. The Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson.

Comments / 1

