Two storm systems brewing in Atlantic, one is expected to become tropical depression

By Robin Webb, Austen Erblat, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

A tropical depression is likely to form this week from a tropical wave making its way across the Atlantic Ocean toward the southeastern Caribbean Sea, forecasters said Sunday.

The system is forecast to head west at roughly 50 mph over the Atlantic, moving across the southeastern Caribbean on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

NHC forecasters Sunday evening have given it an 80% chance of developing in the next five days and a 60% chance in the next two days, up from the 70% and 40% chance estimate from Sunday afternoon.

Forecasters said this weekend that it was becoming a better organized system, but doesn’t pose a threat to South Florida at this time.

The NHC is also watching another disturbance, in the northern Gulf of Mexico, located closer to northwestern Florida.

That low pressure system was producing rain and thunderstorms early Sunday and was expected to head west or southwest toward Texas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It has been given it a 20% chance of developing in the next five days and a 10% chance of developing in the next two days.

Regardless of development, it is expected to bring rain across the U.S. Gulf Coast this week.

“An influx of tropical moisture, streaming up from the Gulf of Mexico... [will lead] to downpours from Texas to the Florida Panhandle,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

Less than two inches of rain is in the forecast for the region, The Weather Channel reported.

It is expected to be an above-average hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Alex, the Atlantic’s first named storm of 2022, developed on June 5 and dissipated over the Atlantic Ocean about 48 hours later.

Colorado State University’s hurricane season outlook , released in early June, forecasted 20 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and five major hurricanes.

The next named storm to form in the Atlantic would be called Bonnie.

L. Cane

How to Get into Florida's State Parks for Free

Florida is partially known for its natural bounty. From its beaches to its forests to its preserves and refuges, Florida has much to offer for nature lovers or people who just want a scenic place to hike, bird watch, snorkel, kayak, tube, or swim, to name just a few possible activities.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

6 beautiful but underrated places in Florida

If you have ever been to Florida, you would probably agree that it has one of the most beautiful beaches in the country. However, there is so much more to Florida that the popular beaches that are usually extremely crowded. While all those famous places are worth exploring, this beautiful state has much more to offer. So if you are looking for new and amazing places in Florida, I have put together a list of six places that are often overlooked by tourists.
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

First tropical system of the season could cross Florida this week

The first organized tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season could form as soon as Thursday, AccuWeather forecasters said. On the eve of the official June 1 start date to the tropical season in the basin, meteorologists said there was now a "high" chance of a depression or tropical storm forming in the warm waters from Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula to around the Florida Peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
Valley Morning Star

Potential tropical trouble brewing in gulf

Hurricane experts are putting Texas residents on alert for a potentially fast-forming tropical system now churning off the coast of Louisiana. Should conditions remain favorable, a tropical depression could form by the middle of the week as it moves westward toward the Texas coast. As of Sunday, there was no...
TEXAS STATE
