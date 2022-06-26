ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Kids Marathon takes place in Missoula

By Emily Brown
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hf7oc_0gMYVueg00

MISSOULA - The Kids Marathon continued Missoula Marathon weekend festivities.

Kids and their families lined up to run Saturday morning along the Clark Fork River Trail, saying it was an exciting day as they set off to complete a marathon.

“My favorite part about running is because you get to move your body and probably run with your friends,” said Taylor who was taking part.

Missoula kids have been exercising all spring. Children 13 and under have been logging their distance, running, walking, swimming, and hiking on their own.

But on Saturday they came together to finish the last 1.2 miles of their marathons together. The non-timed and non-competitive event is about keeping kids active and having fun.

Once they crossed the finish line, each kid was rewarded with a medal, official racer number, cape, and other prizes.

“This race was fantastic. She loves to run, and she’d never been in a race before. This was her first ever race. Yay! You did great sweetie!” said Oliva.

We will have full coverage of the Missoula Marathon on the CW and the KPAX Streaming App starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Missoula, MT
Society
Local
Montana Society
Missoula, MT
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Hail storm impacts local farms

Jay Hayward saw the signs. He’d been watching a weather app on his phone while working his booth at the Hamilton Farmers Market on Saturday, June 18th, and could tell a severe storm was approaching. Up and down the valley, hail battered roofs, plunked tree branches, and decimated crops. Some residents reported seeing balls of ice an inch in diameter.
NBCMontana

Work group discusses concerns with authorized campsite

MISSOULA, Mont. — In Tuesday’s Missoula Reserve Street public work group meeting, open to the public, the future of the authorized campsite in Missoula was discussed amongst concerned civilians. Some touched upon concerns with the future of the campsite, and how best people can prepare or help now.
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Florence dog competing at Westminster show

A Saint Bernard dog from Florence is competing in the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, held June 18-22 in Tarrytown, New York. “Ian” was invited to attend the prestigious dog show after being ranked as a top dog in 2021. Lasquite’s Ian of Rolando, call name...
FLORENCE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Missoula Marathon
bitterrootstar.com

Darby group thanks Hall for ‘putting Darby on the map’

“Thank you for literally putting Darby on the map. The Lewis and Clark map, that is.” The Bitterroot Heritage Civic Group in Darby has issued a public thank you to Ted Hall. Hall has written two books in connection with the Lewis & Clark Corps of Discovery. As a member of the Bitterroot Heritage Civic Group in Darby, “he has worked extremely hard to help make the [Sacajawea] park a very informative stop to not only tourists, but to our residents. He just beams when the students of various classes visit the life size bronze of Sacajawea and look at the beautifully displayed maps of the journey in the park.”
DARBY, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Skies Will Host an Astonishing Planetary Parade Tomorrow

We sure do hope you like coffee. Because you are going to need a cup or two tomorrow morning. With the summer solstice happening just recently, the days are getting much longer. Meaning daylight is arriving much earlier each morning. You are going to have to set your alarm to get up extra early tomorrow so that you don't miss the "planet parade."
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
montanarightnow.com

Missoula Co. encouraging indoor mask wearing

MISSOULA, Mont. - As Missoula County remains in the CDC’s High Risk COVID-19 category, widespread indoor mask use is encouraged for all individuals regardless of vaccination status. Under the High Risk COVID-19 category the following prevention strategies are recommended by CDC for individuals:. Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
96.3 The Blaze

One Montana Town Makes a List of Coolest Small Cities in America

I feel like the authors of articles like this never get the credit they deserve for writing something that a bunch of people really enjoyed reading. Instead, they probably only hear from those that want to complain about their city not making the list. I suppose we can all make an argument about what makes the place we live so unique. And we can probably make some valid points about Missoula having the qualifications to make this specific list. But only one place in Montana gets the honors of being named to Thrillist's list of the 16 Coolest Small Cities in America.
BOZEMAN, MT
KPAX

KPAX

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy