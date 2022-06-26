LIVE: Missoula Marathon day arrives in Missoula
MISSOULA - The Missoula Marathon kicked off bright and early Sunday morning following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mark Messmer is the men's winner, crossing the finish line in approximately 2 hours and 21 minutes. He has previously won the men's side of the race.
The men's half-marathon winner crossed the finish line shortly after 7 a.m. The women's half-marathon winner crossed the line at around 7:20 a.m.
Watch LIVE coverage of the Missoula Marathon on the CW and the KPAX Streaming App .
Comments / 0