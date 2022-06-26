ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul McCartney Shows Clip of Johnny Depp at Concert, Social Media Sounds Off

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago
Over the weekend, former The Beatles star Paul McCartney took to the Pyramid Stage in Glastonbury to perform his single “My Valentine” with a clip of his longtime friend, Johnny Depp, playing in the background.

According to DailyMail, Johnny Depp appeared in My Valentine’s” music video in 2012 alongside Natalie Portman. Although Depp recently won his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Paul McCartney did not address the court battle. The clip featured during the music legend’s performance did not go unnoticed, with Depp signing the song on the screen.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Depp’s video appearance during the musician’s performance. “Real friends, stand by friends,” one fan of Paul McCartney tweeted. “What a beautiful night and a beautiful friendship.”

“Aaah I love ‘My Valentine’ and I’m glad gorgeous Johnny Depp and Natalie Portman are being shown on the screens from the video!” Another fan tweeted.

However, not everyone was thrilled with Paul McCartney’s move to feature Depp on the big screen. Critics against Depp also shared on Twitter their own thoughts. “Deeply disappointed in both Paul McCartney and Glastonbury for the John Depp video,” one critic stated. “Feels like it goes against everything Glastonbury stands for.”

“I love Paul McCartney, but so deeply disappointed he showed the Johnny Depp footage,” another unhappy fan shared. “It’s shameful.”

According to Page Six, this isn’t the first time that Paul McCartney has featured the clip of Johnny Depp during his performances. Last month, the musician performed his “My Valentine” song while playing the music video for the track.

Along with starring in the “My Valentine” music video, Depp has appeared in McCartney’s other music videos for “Queenie Eye” and “Early Days” jamming session.

Paul McCartney Shares Details About ‘Wild Life’ 2022 Release

During a recent interview, Paul McCartney spoke about releasing a limited edition half-speed mastered vinyl pressing of his album “Wild Life” earlier this year. When asked what his main memories were from around the time the album was written and recorded, McCartney said he wanted to make the record quickly.

“Well, I wanted to make an album just like that! [Clicks his fingers],” Paul McCartney explained. “And Bob Dylan had just done an album in a few days, kind of thing. So I thought, ‘Yeah,’ you know. ‘That’d be good. Give it a freshness.’ That was the approach for putting ‘Wild Life’ together.”

When asked about songs he may have forgotten about from the album, Paul McCartney said, “Well, to tell you the truth, I don’t listen to my old albums much, you know. I just don’t. So, I mean, to me it’s very strange that I would dare to do a track like ‘Mumbo’. To open an album with a track that hasn’t got any lyrics! It’s like, ‘Whoah!’ I mean, I think it’s kind of cool now. Like, ‘’Wow, okay…!’”

