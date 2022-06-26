Learn to take incredible photos in one 17-hour course

Many people think digital photography is easy because you can just edit your photos after the fact. While it’s true, you can do some incredible post-production work on your photos, truly skilled photographers make sure the core elements of their photos are already in place. If you want to master digital photography, you can start by learning from the Digital Photography Insiders 17-Hour Course.

This photography crash course can teach you the fundamentals of digital photography so you can start taking pictures you’re proud of before they ever see a filter, and for a limited time it’s on sale for $60 (Reg. $299).

Digital photography is an exciting hobby that you may have already started learning. Every time you snap a photo on your phone, you might be playing into some of the hidden rules for taking photos. This bundle will teach you how to stage and compose dynamic photos, including how to manage your equipment for the best result.

You might have done all your photography so far on your phone, and surprisingly you don’t actually have to change that. In this course, you’ll learn what the Photo Triangle is and see how controlling your shutter speed, ISO, and Aperture can change your photos. What most photographers won’t tell you is that many phone cameras, including iPhones, actually let you change your photo settings just like a real digital camera.

This course is taught by Ken Schultz, who carries an instructor rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. You’ll learn how to control lighting, exposure, symmetry, and so much more. Whether you’re composing a portrait or snapping photos of nature on your vacation , you’ll have strong, structured guidance you can return to for life. These 17 hours of instruction can become the foundation for your digital photography adventure.

Start your digital photography education off in a fun, totally manageable course. Get the Digital Photography Insiders 17-Hour Course on sale for $60 (Reg. $299).

