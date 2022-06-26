ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Learn to take incredible photos in one 17-hour course

By StackCommerce
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BPeT1_0gMYViJC00

Many people think digital photography is easy because you can just edit your photos after the fact. While it’s true, you can do some incredible post-production work on your photos, truly skilled photographers make sure the core elements of their photos are already in place. If you want to master digital photography, you can start by learning from the Digital Photography Insiders 17-Hour Course.

This photography crash course can teach you the fundamentals of digital photography so you can start taking pictures you’re proud of before they ever see a filter, and for a limited time it’s on sale for $60 (Reg. $299).

Digital photography is an exciting hobby that you may have already started learning. Every time you snap a photo on your phone, you might be playing into some of the hidden rules for taking photos. This bundle will teach you how to stage and compose dynamic photos, including how to manage your equipment for the best result.

Digital Photography Insiders 17-Hour Course , $60
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hpo98_0gMYViJC00
New York Post Store
Buy Now

You might have done all your photography so far on your phone, and surprisingly you don’t actually have to change that. In this course, you’ll learn what the Photo Triangle is and see how controlling your shutter speed, ISO, and Aperture can change your photos. What most photographers won’t tell you is that many phone cameras, including iPhones, actually let you change your photo settings just like a real digital camera.

This course is taught by Ken Schultz, who carries an instructor rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. You’ll learn how to control lighting, exposure, symmetry, and so much more. Whether you’re composing a portrait or snapping photos of nature on your vacation , you’ll have strong, structured guidance you can return to for life. These 17 hours of instruction can become the foundation for your digital photography adventure.

Start your digital photography education off in a fun,  totally manageable course. Get the Digital Photography Insiders 17-Hour Course on sale for $60 (Reg. $299).

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Face Toning Tool Is Dubbed an ‘Age Rewind Machine’ & It’s on Sale Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston has great skin, and she’s not afraid to share her secrets. In an interview with InStyle, the actress revealed that she uses a NuFACE device, which keeps her skin looking tight and toned. Since then, we can’t get enough of it. And, right now, it’s on sale! But first things first. If you’re new to the NuFACE, here’s what it does: The small device uses microcurrents to stimulate...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Golf.com

This at-home cleaner will make your grips feel like new in minutes

One of the easiest ways to make your clubs feel new without any investment is thoroughly cleaning your grips. Cleaning your golf grips only takes a few minutes, but the process can add new life, and — pardon the pun — put a fresh grip on your game. The reason it makes such a big difference is that just like any porous material, rubber grips absorb sweat, dirt, and other foreign substances from things like sunscreen into the pores, and over time harden to reduce traction.
Hypebae

Artist Angela Santana Wants to Change the Way We See the Female Form

Growing up in Switzerland, artist Angela Santana found herself inspired by the vast landscapes of the country and the constant stream of art and culture. After studying art and art history for multiple years and experiencing the different creative languages of Paris and London, Santana moved to New York to focus on her craft. Drawing inspiration from the female form and its many different perceptions, the artist seeks to challenge the way we see the body for the better. “I learned to paint the image of the female form from an early age not in the image I imagined to be my own, but in the image of others before me,” Santana told Hypebae.
VISUAL ART
bravotv.com

Chef Marcos Spaziani Shares an Exciting Update on His Culinary Career

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht chef is “pretty booked,” to say the least. As Captain Glenn Shephard reflected on the final charter of the season during the June 20 episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, he took a moment to praise Chef Marcos Spaziani’s work. “Marcos, you had some of the most challenging dietary restrictions and a wedding cake,” he said. With a laugh, he added, “All I can say is please, please never leave.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crash Course#The Photo Triangle
The Independent

Love Island review: Antigoni’s bombshell arrival spells Greek tragedy for the villa

There has always been a hint of Greek tragedy about Love Island. Who are the islanders if not tragic heroes reckoning with their hubris? And for those of us providing play-by-play commentary on Twitter, are we not fulfilling the function of a chorus? The latest arrival of the tellingly named Antigoni seems to confirm it – and if Sophocles’s play is anything to go by, it’ll be a disaster from here on out. Just as the dust begins to settle from Tuesday night’s double elimination, which sent Amber and Ikenna packing, Antigoni enters the villa with the hopes of...
TV SERIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy