Best Buy’s Fourth of July sale 2022: 15 deals on TVs, appliances, more

By Victoria Giardina
New York Post
 3 days ago

Guess who’s back, back, back — back again. None other than tech titan Best Buy, the retailer infused with high-ticket items.

Luckily for shoppers looking for refrigerators and laptops everywhere, Best Buy will be offering — as its name suggests — the best Fourth of July deals for 2022.

From a mega blowout on appliances to unmatched deals on smart TVs and computers , Best Buy’s offerings are where you want to pick from during the federal holiday.

Plus, now’s a great time to stock up on those smart home devices (including streaming products) to make your home more modernized. Not to mention, convenience-driven products, like the Nest Audio , are worth every penny.

Ahead, we compiled an edit of the 15 best deals Best Buy has to offer this Fourth of July. Aside from the red-white-and-blue flag, here are all the items we also pledge our allegiance to.

1. Samsung Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash & Dryer Combo , $2,400, original price: $3,600
Samsung’s dynamic duo (its washer and dryer, that is) is the investment-worthy purchase to spice up your laundry room. It boasts FlexWash technology which, in short, allows you to wash separate loads either simultaneously or separately — making the clothes-washing experience that much better. Plus, you can’t go wrong with a sleek, all-black option.

buy now 2. LG 30″ Built-In Gas Cooktop with SuperBoil Burner , $1,200, original price: $1,500
If your cooktop is giving you nothing but headaches, snag LG’s 30″ Built-in Gas Cooktop for a supreme experience your cast-iron cookware will adore. Its SuperBowl burner is designed to bring large amounts of liquid to a boil fast so no more waiting a year and a half to toss in your ziti (a huge win).

buy now 3. Google Nest Hub 7″ Smart Display with Google Assistant , $70, original price: $100
As its name suggests, Google’s Nest Hub Smart Display is the centralized hub for your kitchen, bathroom or living area. With the compact, modern tech essential, you can stream music, look at the weather for the week, set timers and more. It’s your tablet, but enhanced.

buy now 4. Hisense 55″ Class R6G LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV , $310, original price: $600
Hisense is a leading TV brand (trust us on this one) and, for a limited time, its 55″ Smart Roku TV is just over $300 for you to pick up. Not only can you stream all your favorites but its picture quality is crystal-clear, which is especially great for all those late-night show binges.

buy now 5. Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator , $1,700, original price: $1,890
For $190 off, Whirlpool’s Side-by-Side Refrigerator is a classic stainless-steel option to add to round out your kitchen appliances. Its full two-door stature gives you a bit more freezer room than other models, too, and it’s well-priced for less than $2,000 to not be too much of an investment.

buy now 6. Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum , $349, original price: $399
Even if you don’t have much carpet in your space, a quality vacuum cleaner is worthwhile to have on deck. Samsung’s Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum puts convenience into your cleaning experience, featuring a removable battery, a built-in turbo brush and a digital display, among other cool specs.

buy now 7. Hisense 65″ Class U6H Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV , $600, original price: $900
If you’re looking for a fairly large flat-screen TV for your humble abode, look no further than Hisense’s 65″ Smart Google TV. Its Quantum Dot technology ensures your picture quality is as vivid as ever, along with its inclusion of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for the recommended listening and viewing experience .

buy now 8. Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant , $179, original price: $230
Similar to Google’s Nest Hub, the Max model allows you to say “Hey, Google” to instantly call mom or a dear friend. You can control various settings via your mobile device, too, and its compact stand makes it perfect for any space, even smaller ones.

buy now 9. ASUS 11.6″ Laptop , $110, original price: $230
You simply can’t beat a laptop for just $110. Its lightweight, small-in-stature build is coveted by any PC user, especially if convenience is a top priority. Notably, it’s one of the best personal laptops that’s budget-friendly as it still has HD picture quality and an adequate amount of storage.

buy now 10. JBL Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones , $150, original price: $200
Over-ear headphones are all the rage, and that includes JBL. The top-rated brand has a snazzy pair of Noise-Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones for $50 this Fourth of July.

buy now 11. Café Bellissimo Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine , $579, original price: $679
We love coffee here, so any excuse for us to show off a quality coffee maker brings us joy. That said, Café’s Bellissimo Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine is a machine to the fullest extent, clad with fifteen different-pressured bars, a built-in milk frother and included WiFi controls — along with a $100 discount.

buy now 12. Hisense 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer , $150, original price: $280
To bring your sound up to speed (and full volume), Hisense’s 2.1-Channel Soundbar is the TV add-on your space needs. With this product, you’ll feel that “boom” that the movie theater provides, followed by easy connectivity to streaming devices like Roku.

buy now 13. GE 24″ Portable Dishwasher , $650, original price: $855
What’s better than your standard dishwasher? One that’s portable, of course. Pick up GE’s 24″ Portable Dishwasher for a convenient, restaurant-like experience that’ll make your dinnerware sets and glassware sparkle to a T. Impressively, it’s more than $200 off.

buy now 14. HP Pavilion 24″ Touch-Screen All-in-One Monitor , $950, original price: $1,050
We nearly fell off our chairs when we realized monitors were touchscreen (did everyone know this)? Wonderfully, HP’s Pavilion model is simmer-than-slim, modern, bright and brilliant for working from home (perhaps with a standing desk ) or simply getting things done. It’s a steal for less than $1,000 right now, too.

buy now 15. GoPro HERO10 Action Camera , $400, original price: $500
Take GoPro’s HERO10 Action Camera with you at all times: commuting, on vacation or to the studio to film your next YouTube video. Its one-of-a-kind precision, along with its compact nature, is one you can’t find anywhere else.

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.

