Meriden, CT

Motorcyclist critical after crash at gas station

By Ken Margolfo
 3 days ago

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing at a Meriden gas station Friday night.

Police say they were called to the Valero Gas Station at 396 Cook Road at 10:59 p.m. There they found a motorcycle on its side and the operator who had been ejected after crashing.

According the police, the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, could be seen on surveillance video apparently speeding south on Cook Avenue when he failed to negotiate a slight curve and skidded onto the sidewalk and then into the parking lot of the gas station.

Police say the driver, who is not being identified at this time, was taken to Hartford Hospital with head injuries.

Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to call Officer J. Vazquez at 203-630-6201.

