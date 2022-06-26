ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA analyst believes Kyrie Irving makes Los Angeles Lakers ‘title contender’

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make a big splash this summer after failing to make the playoffs this past season. With Kyrie Irving likely becoming available, reuniting the All-Star point guard with LeBron James seems fitting.

Since the two future Hall of Famers split after playing together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, their relationship has improved. Years removed from Irving saying he didn’t care about LeBron’s feelings , the 30-year-old is now in a different place mentally.

The Lakers are near the top of Irving’s trade list, with an opportunity to become teammates with LeBron and Anthony Davis extremely appealing. While he will still attempt to land a max contract extension from the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, a split feels inevitable.

If Irving becomes a free agent, there is only one way he can head to Los Angeles. One of the highest-paid NBA players in recent years would need to sign the mid-level exception. While taking a massive pay cut would seem unlikely, there is reportedly some fear in Brooklyn that it could happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zaSI_0gMYUbAK00
If the Lakers are able to snag Irving, NBA analyst and former player Matt Barnes told TMZ Sports he believes the addition would make Los Angeles a championship threat.

“Kyrie is probably a top 5 talent in the world, but you never know what you’re going to get. So, if Kyrie is committed to playing whether he plays in Brooklyn or the Lakers, he definitely makes them a title contender.”

Matt Barnes on potential impact of Kyrie Irving on Los Angeles Lakers (H/T TMZ Sports)

Of course, Barnes includes the important caveat that must be factored in with Irving. This is the same player who missed a significant portion of the regular season due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Prior to that, he took a leave of absence right around the time of a family birthday .

Even if the Lakers sign Irving, a lot would need to go right for this team to even have a shot at reaching the Western Conference Finals. Injuries plagued LeBron and Davis last season, exposing the team’s lack of depth when they missed time. Furthermore, there is still uncertainty regarding Kendrick Nunn’s health and Malik Monk could leave in free agency.

There is certainly a lot of upside with an Irving-LeBron-Davis pairing. As recent years have demonstrated, though, something is bound to backfire and the results could be ugly.

The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless

Before Kyrie Irving announced his decision to opt-in to his player option with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, a potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with LeBron James was actually picking up a lot of steam. That deal isn’t exactly dead, but it is clear that Kyrie isn’t ready to […] The post Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Stephen A. Smith Says Warriors’ Stephen Curry Will Surpass LeBron James In Ring Count Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers can breathe a sigh of relief as the Boston Celtics fell to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. The Lakers just endured their worst season ever when you consider the talent on the roster and the championship expectations heading into the 2021-22 season, so a Celtics title would have been an absolute disaster. Instead, the two iconic franchises remain tied with 17 championships apiece and both squads will look to break the deadlock again during the 2022-23 season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Tracy McGrady reveals the only way to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season widely regarded as championship contenders. It was them and the Brooklyn Nets. A big reason that everyone acknowledged was responsible for the Lakers’ struggles was the offseason acquisition of Russell Westbrook. He just couldn’t mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers star sends blunt message to Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s emotional reunion with his former fans in Atlanta appears to have rubbed at least one Los Angeles Dodger the wrong way. Freeman left the Braves after 12 seasons to join the Dodgers, and the weekend series marked his first games in Atlanta since departing. Freeman was clearly emotional and did not hide how mixed his feelings were to be playing against the Braves in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Paul George Reacts On Instagram After John Wall Decides To Sign With The Los Angeles Clippers

As the Los Angeles Clippers look to take some inspiration from the Golden State Warriors to go from missing the playoffs to NBA champions, they have added a potentially big piece to their championship puzzle. After the Rockets failed to find a trade partner for John Wall, they secured a buyout with the former All-Star and reports indicate he is set to sign with the Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Players#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Tmz Sports
thecomeback.com

Shaq sends clear message to DeVos family

The Orlando Magic are hoping that No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero ushers in a new era for the NBA franchise. Shaquille O’Neal, who represents their heyday, would love the chance to be part of that new era as a potential owner. While O’Neal is best known for his time...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Surprising Ranking

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, saw his Rivals.com ranking take a noticeable hit this month. The four-star combo guard in the 2023 class has dropped to No. 60 in the country, per Rivals.com. That's a 30-ranking drop for the Sierra Canyon, California product. LeBron James has...
NBA
Black Enterprise

Lakers Sign NBA Royalty Offspring: Shareef O’Neal, Scotty Pippen Jr. Locked In With Two-Way Contracts

In this year’s NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers have signed Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O’Neal‘s sons to two-way contracts. Shareef O’Neal, 22, is set to play next month during the Summer League, reports the Athletic. The 6-foot-10 power forward was met with health issues while finishing his last season at Louisiana State University, but was able to play in 14 games with an average of 2.9 points per game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Seen Working Out With Former Championship Teammate JR Smith

LeBron James has already been putting work into improving his game this summer. While the Lakers forward may be entering his 20th year in the league, he still needs to keep improving to keep up with the NBA as it gets more competitive every season. The young talents coming through have made LeBron a target due to his legendary status, so he needs to show everyone that he is still the best around.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

MLB World Shocked By Yankees' Performance On Sunday

The Houston Astros have come into the Bronx and silenced the Yankees' bats this weekend. After Cristian Javier led a combined no-hit effort on Saturday, the 'Stros are once again holding the Bombers hitless through the middle of the seventh Sunday. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, "Including the ninth inning on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Heat Blockbuster Trade Rumors

Buckle up, NBA fanatics. The latest trade rumor is about as wild as it gets. There's a rumor floating around this Monday that the Miami Heat have "significant interest" in acquiring Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets. This isn't Pat Riley's first rodeo. Almost 10 years...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Rival team emerges as suitor to sign Warriors’ Gary Payton II

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II has an option on the table if he wants to take the ring and run. Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Monday that the Dallas Mavericks are considered to be among the most serious suitors for the unrestricted free agent Payton this offseason. Slater notes however that the Warriors are still seen as the favorites to re-sign Payton, who loves the team and the Bay Area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
