While animals and humans may not look the same, it’s hard to reject the incredible similarities they share. Much like people, animals are capable of joy and grief– and every time such an emotional minute comes along– just remind us just how alike we in fact are. Such a heart-melting minute lately unfolded and the remarkable story rapidly got worldwide attention. Two previous circus elephants reunited after 22 years apart and the captured footage left everyone in tears.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO