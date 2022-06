Charges are pending after a man allegedly led police on a chase in Hardin and Logan Counties last night. The chase began just north of Kenton after the Hardin County Sheriff's Office tried to make a traffic stop on a Ford Explorer that had been stolen out of Trenton, Michigan. When deputies tried to pull him over, they say the driver sped off on U.S. Route 68. Logan County deputies successfully deployed road spikes about 4 miles north of Bellefontaine. The suspect's vehicle then ran off the roadway and flipped over.

LOGAN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO