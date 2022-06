WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — One week from today the City of Wisconsin Rapids will open its doors for its annual 4th of July celebration. Mayor Shane Blaser says those who plan on attending can expect many of the same features and events from years past. “We have downtown vendors, we’ll have a DJ, the city band, and we’ll have a new group in the area, Rhapsody, that will be signing the National Anthem.”

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO