Firefighters respond to barn fire near Brandon

HULL—Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident about 8:20 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at the intersection of highways 18 and 75, two miles west of Hull. Fourteen-year-old Gavin Eli Feenstra of Rock Valley was driving east on Highway 18 when his 2014 Ford Flex struck the rear of a 2010 Walker tank trailer behind a 2020 Kenworth semi driven by 56-year-old Sergio De Hoyos of Rock Valley, who had slowed for the stop sign at Highway 75, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
