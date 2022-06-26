Firefighters respond to barn fire near Brandon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are looking for a driver who crashed into a central Sioux Falls home over the weekend. Authorities say around 2:30 on Saturday morning, a car made a left turn at 2nd Avenue and 15th Street, jumped the curb and smashed into the house. Police say they have no way of knowing if the driver had been drinking because the person backed up and left before police arrived.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO