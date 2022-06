Following the departure of Allen Robinson in free agency, third-year wide receiver Darnell Mooney is now the Chicago Bears’ top option heading into the 2022 season. Mooney and Robinson were close during their two years as teammates with the Bears, and that bond continues even as Robinson left Chicago for the Los Angeles Rams. In fact, the two even plan on training together before reporting to their respective training camps in late July.

