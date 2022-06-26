ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewart gets mad, then gets even with SRX win at South Boston

By RACER Staff
racer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMess with Tony Stewart at your peril. His fellow Camping World SRX Series drivers were taught that lesson, if they needed reminding, on Saturday night at Virginia’s 4/10-mile South Boston Speedway. Stewart — reigning series champion, as well as the co-founder of the six-race short track series for identically prepared race...

