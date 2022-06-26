A Winston-Salem man is shot after leaving a party Saturday morning

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Deputies in Davie county are investigating after two people were shot and killed last night outside of a home on Junction Road in Mocksville. A 911 call came in from a woman saying someone was shooting at her. When deputies arrived they found Savannah Anglin dead and a man, 29-year-old Justin Dewayne Goodman dead, as well. Two young children were inside the home, but not harmed. Deputies are searching for Anthony Brooks as the suspect in the case. Deputies said he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have seen Brooks contact the Davie County Sheriff's Office (336) 751-6238.

MOCKSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO