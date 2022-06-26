ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

A Winston-Salem man is shot after leaving a party Saturday morning

By Michaela Leggett
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinston-salem — Winston-Salem Police were called out to a shooting at a party Saturday morning...

Burlington Police investigate shooting death of 17-year-old victim

Alamance County, N.C. — Burlington Police are investigating the shooting death of a teenager. They say they responded to Graham Street regarding a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. They say Emergency Services took the victim to the hospital where...
BURLINGTON, NC
A Winston-Salem man is injured after an early morning shooting

Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that happened early this morning. Police were called out to 3602 Bates Dr., when officers arrived on scene they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. During investigation officers found the suspects drove by the victims house and shot several rounds towards the victims house. The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for their injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Greensboro police investigate 19th homicide

Greensboro — Greensboro police arrived in this neighborhood around 1:00 this morning in reference to a dead body. Greensboro Police arrived at 1600 Orlando street in reference to a dead body. Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Kamrean Locklear, one woman who lives on this side of town says this is heartbreaking.
GREENSBORO, NC
A Winston-Salem man is dead after being involved in a car accident Saturday afternoon

Winston-Salem, NC — A Winston-Salem man is dead after being involved in a car accident Saturday afternoon. Winston-Salem Police arrived to the intersection of Old Walkertown Road and Davis Road. During investigation officers found 57-year-old Charles Voncannon was riding his motorcycle south on Old Walkertown Road while 22-year-old Jacqueline Morales was driving a GMC Terrain west on Davis Road. Morales failed to yield he right of way to Voncannon and both vehicles collided in the intersection.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
2 found dead in Mocksville; man wanted

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Deputies in Davie county are investigating after two people were shot and killed last night outside of a home on Junction Road in Mocksville. A 911 call came in from a woman saying someone was shooting at her. When deputies arrived they found Savannah Anglin dead and a man, 29-year-old Justin Dewayne Goodman dead, as well. Two young children were inside the home, but not harmed. Deputies are searching for Anthony Brooks as the suspect in the case. Deputies said he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have seen Brooks contact the Davie County Sheriff's Office (336) 751-6238.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
Greensboro Police investigate after body found on on Orlando Street

Greensboro, N.C. — UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Kamrean Dale Locklear of Greensboro. Greensboro Police are investigating a body found. Police say they responded to a call just after 1 a.m. Monday morning. When they arrived on Orlando Street they found one victim dead in the...
GREENSBORO, NC
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Winston Salem Police
Store clerk murdered in Star

Officers in Montgomery County are investigating a weekend homicide at the Quik Check store on Main Street in Star. The clerk inside the store was shot and killed. No suspect information has been released. If you have any information contact the Star Police Department 910-428-9224.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
Seagrove Fire Dept. mourning the loss of firefighter

The Seagrove Rural Volunteer Fire Department reported the death of firefighter MJ Auman. He passed away unexpectedly on Saturday. Auman was with the department for 21 years. A Facebook post said MJ's passing is a "devastating blow to the fire service." He was also one of the first paid firefighters in Ramseur. We are still waiting to hear about arrangements.
SEAGROVE, NC
ACC announces new football scheduling format

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Football teams competing in the Atlantic Coast Conference undergo a new scheduling model starting next season. Each team will play three primary opponents annually under the new 3-5-5 format, while playing against the 10 other teams twice during a four-year cycle. The move allows each ACC...
GREENSBORO, NC
FDA bans Juul e-cig products, citing youth vaping surge

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Food and Drug Administration has ordered all Juul E-Cigarettes to come off store shelves after the agency said it wasn't given sufficient data to assess the hazards of its products. "Harm reduction is really the strongest strategy used by e-cig companies," said Novant Health COPD...
GREENSBORO, NC
Sinclair Cares partners with Feeding America to help local food bank

Millions of kids count on schools for meals, but those meals can stop during the summer. ABC 45 is partnering with Feeding America for Sinclair Cares: Summer hunger relief. You can help provide meals for children, in our local community by clicking here. The money will stay in our local community through Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC. The group provides nourishment to groups such as the YWCA in High Point.
HIGH POINT, NC

