Stan Kroenke is having one of the most impressive years in sports ownership history. With the Colorado Avalanche’s 2-1 victory over the Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, three teams owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment have won championships in 2022: The NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, the NLL’s Colorado Mammoth, and the NHL’s Avalanche.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO