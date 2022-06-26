ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

My Healthy Maryland is looking for volunteers

By Morning Show Producer
 3 days ago

(WBFF) — A new study is being launched in Maryland to help understand how genes...

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center receives primary stroke designation

CLINTON, Md. (June 28, 2022) – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center has once again been designated as a Primary Stroke Center, signifying the hospital’s ongoing commitment to quality care for patients who are experiencing a stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA). This is the fourth time the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS) has designated the […]
Howard County announces availability of no-cost summer meal program

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County announced its no-cost summer meal program is now available for students and families. The county announced from June 27th to August 12th from 12:30 p.m. -2 p.m. students and families can pick up meals at no cost at six different locations. “During the school...
Coppin State, Community College of Baltimore County launch degree accessibility program

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Coppin State University, Community College of Baltimore County announce Pathways to Success Program. The educational institutions launched their partnership program which allows dual admission for students to receive Associate and Bachelor's degrees in four years. The agreement was signed by President Jenkins and CCBC President Sandra L. Kurtinitis, Ph.D. at a signing ceremony earlier this month, according to a news release.
Area Synagogues Form 'Broader Community' to Fight for Abortion Access

Members from five area synagogues joined together June 25 on the lawn of Shaare Torah in Gaithersburg to mark the loss of abortion access in the U.S. About 150 people sat in a semicircle singing songs along with Caitlin McLaughlin, cantorial soloist at Oseh Shalom in Laurel, reciting prayers and listening to Rabbi Marc Israel of Tikvat Israel in Rockville explain that the group was “brought together as a broader community.”
GBMC: a common but little-known brain symptom

Dr. Ellen Deibert, FAHA, Division Chief of Neurology and Medical Director of Stroke at the GBMC Center for Neurology speaks about the diagnosis and treatment of Aphasia. For more information go to GBMC.org.
Howard County Executive To Announce Free Meals For Students, Families

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County will soon begin offering students and their families free meal options, according to government officials. There will be several opportunities to access free meals this summer, officials said. “During the school year, many of our children in Howard County receive free or reduced-price meals, but when school is out in the summer, our children and families relying on those meals still need options,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said. “Plus, as we’re seeing the costs of groceries increase, it’s making it harder for folks in our community to make ends meet. We are working together in Howard County to make sure families don’t go hungry this summer.” Ball will join school officials and community members to announce the plan for providing free meals on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Laurel Woods Elementary School in Laurel, Maryland.
Dentists and Orthodontists— 2022 Favorite Docs

GENERAL DENTIST | ORTHODONTIST | PEDIATRIC DENTIST. Accomplished, Nationally recognized expert in his field. He wrote the book on Cosmetic Dentistry. His work is mastery and delivers his care with finesse and compassion. Michelle Perez, D.D.S. The professionalism, knowledge and care they take onto their patients is second to none.
WATCH: Massive fire erupts at summer Camp Airy for Boys in Maryland

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A raging fire broke out Wednesday morning at a Frederick County, Maryland summer camp for kids. Officials plan to provide an update at 1 p.m. Frederick County (MD) Fire & Rescue said the initial call for the two-alarm fire that started in the dining hall was at 7:34 a.m.
Meet the Republican candidates for Maryland governor: Kelly Schulz

This interview is part of a series of interviews with the Democratic and Republican candidates for Maryland governor in 2022. In these interviews, WTOP asked all the candidates the same or similar questions on education, public safety and crime, jobs and the economy, and transportation. The Maryland primary is July 19.
Parents of murdered student did not want him to come to America

The parents of a recent graduate of the University of Cincinnati who was murdered in Baltimore told an advocacy group called the National American Association for Indian Students that they did not want their son to come to the U.S. Sai Charran Nakka, 25, was found shot last week near...
Election 2022: Wes Moore, Democratic candidate for Maryland governor

(WEAA)—Westley Watende Omari Moore, also known as Wes Moore is a Democratic candidate for Maryland governor. Moore is also a U.S. Army veteran, author, entrepreneur, and television producer. He joins Dr. Kaye for her Meet The Candidates Series. Click the audio to listen. For voting information and list of...
