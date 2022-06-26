Water main break in Parkville leaves at least 100 homes without water

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were hospitalized after a house fire overnight in Dundalk that damaged three homes, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
Units responded at 12:38 a.m. to the 7800 block of Harold Road, where an end rowhouse was ablaze with fire spreading along the roof to adjoining homes, officials said.
Four adults and a juvenile were transported to local hospitals for smoke inhalation and are expected to survive, officials said.
BCFD said about 35 fire units responded to the scene and the fire was called under control after 1 a.m.
Investigators found that the fire began on the back deck of a house on the 1800 block of Church Road. Officials said the fire spread quickly, eventually involving three homes, a shed and four automobiles parked in the back yards of the affected homes.
An investigation is ongoing, but officials said there is no evidence that accelerants were used.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT) announced that a busy bridge will be closed for several hours this week to allow contracting crews to clear the area of debris. Officials announced that the MDOT will close the MD 180 bridge over Catoctin Creek for approximately six hours on...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A driver was hospitalized Wednesday morning after their truck overturned in Harford County.
The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Trimble Road and Route 24 in Edgewood, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.
It took first responders less than five minutes to free the driver from the wreck, the fire department said. The driver was taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.
At 5:52 this morning, #jmvfc8 responded to Trimble Rd & RT24 in #Edgewood for an overturned truck with rescue. Volunteer Firefighters freed the seriously injured person is just under 5 min. EMS clinicians transported the patient to @shocktrauma. #HarfordTraffic pic.twitter.com/0HvQNlrqwW
— Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) June 29, 2022
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A raging fire broke out Wednesday morning at a Frederick County, Maryland summer camp for kids. Officials plan to provide an update at 1 p.m. Frederick County (MD) Fire & Rescue said the initial call for the two-alarm fire that started in the dining hall was at 7:34 a.m.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was killed after a five-car crash Tuesday in Southwest Baltimore, city police said. Officers were called to the 900 block of West Patapsco Avenue around 12:30 p.m. after a report of a crash. One of the cars overturned in the crash and the driver of that vehicle was killed, police said.
A suspicious fire is under investigation in Maryland after officials were called to a Westminster development in Carroll County. Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the area of Starry Night Drive and Scarlet Sky Drive in Westminster shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, when neighbors reported a fire in construction equipment in the Stonegate Development.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Parkside neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore has been a hot zone for shootings in the past week. The sun hadn’t even rose on Sinclair Lane Monday when the call came in for a shooting victim. That victim marks the seventh person shot along Sinclair Lane...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who lives on S. Hanover Street woke up to a commotion outside his door just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.
“I woke up around three, looked out my window, and saw caution tape around the block,” he said.
Police were responding to a shooting that killed 22-year-old Devin Nathaniel Brown.
Brown was found with multiple gunshot injuries on the 800 block of Hanover Street in Otterbein. He was later pronounced dead at Shock Trauma.
Police said all the evidence they’ve collected suggested this murder was targeted.
One resident said they saw dozens of police officers responding to the scene.
This was the first shooting they’ve seen in their neighborhood in the two years they’ve lived there, the resident said.
Another resident said he looked out of his window and could see a bloody sneaker and shirt in front of his door.
The South Hanover Street shooting was the first of two deadly shootings last weekend.
Mayor Brandon Scott said these crimes are a result of how many are dealing with their disputes.
“Basic minor conflict that ends up with somebody shot or dead because they have access to a gun that they shouldn’t have in the first place,” he said.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An elderly man was killed in a fatal pedestrian crash Saturday, Baltimore County Police confirmed. According to police, 88-year-old Henry Cerquetti was walking near Liberty Road when a 2020 Toyota Highlander left the roadway, striking the man. Following a preliminary investigation, police learned as the vehicle...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10 a.m. June 29 — Heat, humidity, and storms return for Fourth of July weekend in Baltimore. Wednesday is the beginning of a warming trend with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. There could be a stray shower or thunderstorm late. Thursday turns even hotter with highs in the lower 90s and by Friday temperatures soar into the mid 90s.
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. Between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, an individual broke into a business in the 7900-block of Belair Road in Fullerton (21236) and stole multiple items from the location. At just before 1 p.m. on Friday, June 24, a known individual waved a …
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An Anne Arundel County police officer is being praised for a selfless act earlier this month. Officers responded to Lake Waterford Park for a person in distress around 5 p.m. on June 19. Officials say dispatch told Anne Arundel County officers that a 30-year-old man was in the middle of the lake struggling to stay afloat.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are only six days away from the Fourth of July. Like so many events, public fireworks displays are coming back after an absence due to the pandemic.
Here’s a schedule of public fireworks displays across the Baltimore region.
Friday, July 1
Aberdeen, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, 873 Long Drive. Following Friday night’s game against the Winston-Salem Dash, the Ironbirds will host a fireworks show. It’s also Military Appreciation Night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Chesapeake City, Pell Gardens, 20 Bohemia Ave. Enjoy fireworks over the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. A festival with food, vendors, live music and...
On Friday the Maryland State Highway Administration (MDSHA) provided an update on the sinkhole on SB I-270 prior to exit 9 l, which is still undergoing repairs that could last until July 4th. Per MDSHA: “Major pipe failure looked small on surface of SB I-270, but it was only the...
EDGEWOOD, Pa. — Fire broke out inside a home in Edgewood on Monday morning. The fire was reported a little after 4:30 a.m. at a home on Lloyd Avenue. Responding firefighters called for a second alarm. There were no initial reports of injuries. There was no early word on...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man and teenager were shot Tuesday in West Baltimore. According to police, just after 5 p.m., officers responded near Fremont Avenue for a shot spotter alert. Once on scene, police located a 24-year-old man near Vine Street with non-fatal gunshot wounds. While on scene, officers...
BALTIMORE — Police in Maryland, coordinating with its aviation unit, caught multiple vehicles exceeding 100 miles per hour on Route 10 during a recent high-speed enforcement detail. Last week, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said it conducted a two-and-a-half-hour “high-intensity speed enforcement detail” on Route 10 just south...
