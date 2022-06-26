ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim in Iowa grain silo collapse identified

By Natasha Keicher
 3 days ago

YARMOUTH, Iowa (WHO) — The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim in the grain silo collapse that happened Tuesday morning.

Rickey Ryan Kammerer, 30, of Winfield, Iowa was found by search and rescue personnel amongst the debris of the collapsed grain silo.

Search continues for man missing under collapsed Iowa grain silo

Kammerer had passed away before the rescue crews recovered his body.

The Yarmouth Fire Department responded to the Agri-Way Grain Elevators at 8:08 a.m. for a grail silo that had collapsed.

Two employees were in the area at the time of the collapse and one was unable to be located. The fire department immediately began rescue operations when they arrived on scene.

