TOLLAND — A pedestrian was taken by Lifestar on Wednesday morning after she was hit by a vehicle on Kozley Road. Police said Paul Grillo, 22, of Windsor Locks, was driving a small, commercial truck west on Kozley Road at about 8:45 a.m. when he crossed the double yellow center line, hitting Seema Kohli, 50, of Tolland, as she was walking in the same direction on the opposite side of the road.

