STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Virginia father killed himself after he accidentally left his 18-month-old son in the backseat of a car on a hot day Tuesday, authorities said. The father was supposed to drop off the child at daycare but realized at work that he left him in the backseat of the car three hours later, WRIC reported. When he found the child, the father drove back to his home in Chester County and took the boy inside the house.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO