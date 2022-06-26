ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least 20 dead in South African club

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth African police are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub in the coastal town of East London early Sunday morning. It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

South African nightclub deaths: At least 22 young people found dead as police investigate cause - OLD

South African authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 22 people found inside a popular tavern in the city of East London.Emergency services were scrambled to the Enyobeni Tavern early on Sunday morning and found a number of bodies, with several others reportedly injured.Relatives have not yet been given permission to see the bodies, say local reports, and have been calling out the names of dead loved ones.The cause of the tragedy is not yet known but there are reports it could be due to a poisonous substance such as a gas leak or a possible stampede at the...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

They danced and died: Tragic teen party mystery in S. Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African authorities were seeking answers Monday, a day after 21 underage teenagers partying after the end of school exams died in a mysterious incident at a nightclub. The bodies of many of the victims, the youngest a 13-year-old girl, were discovered by police lying on tables, slumped in chairs and couches, and sprawled on the dancefloor of the club in the early hours of Sunday morning.
THEATER & DANCE
BBC

Youngest South Africa tavern victim was 13 - minister

The youngest victim among the at least 21 people who died at a drinking place at the weekend was 13, police minister Bheki Cele has said. The cause of the deaths was not immediately clear and the authorities are investigating. The victims were found strewn across floors and tables at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bheki Cele
Popculture

Dyshea Hall, 16-Year-Old 'Bring It!' Star, Dies in Shooting

A member of the Lifetime reality series Bring It has died. 16-year-old Dyshea Hall has been identified by DeKalb County Police as the victim of a fatal shooting. The shooting occurred outside a Kroger Grocery shopping center in Atlanta. WSBTV that another teen, 17-year-old Javonte Wood, was also shot and is also in critical condition. Vincent Parks Jr., 32, who is Hall's cousin, died at the scene. Police say they arrived at the Kroger on Flat Shoals Parkway on the evening of June 12 when two groups of people got into a disagreement. The group in one car reportedly fired at a group in another car. Police believe Hall was an innocent bystander in the incident. There are currently two persons of interest in the case. Hall was a member of the dance troupe, Dancing Dolls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South African Police#Daily Dispatch
TheDailyBeast

Five Kids Rescued From Detroit House of Horrors After Blind Sibling Found Dead in Freezer

As Azuradee France kept her five children living in squalor above, Detroit police say the body of her 3-year-old son lay dead in a basement freezer of their home. Police discovered the toddler’s decomposing body last week and took his 31-year-old mother into custody. Now, France is behind bars, facing charges of first-degree child abuse, torture and concealing a death.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

EasyJet passenger pushes woman to floor and punches staff after being refused boarding

An easyJet passenger shoved a woman to the floor and launched a ferocious attack on staff after being refused boarding at Bristol airport.Shocking footage shows the man - believed to be intoxicated - pushing the woman out of the way before throwing punches at two men blocking his path.Both members of staff are left on the floor as he’s pulled away by the woman, believed to be his partner.Avon and Somerset Police confirmed an intoxicated couple were arrested on suspicion of assault and given conditional cautions after interviews.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bristol council comms chief attacks reporter for questioning mayor after flight to speak at climate eventInvestigation underway after man dies at Gatwick airport amid chaos10-year-old’s custom-built wheelchair damaged during easyJet flight
The Independent

‘Honeytrap’ killer who helped murder 16-year-old lured to death by girlfriend to be freed from prison after 13 years

A murderer who helped kill a 16-year-old boy after he was lured to his death by his girlfriend is to be freed from prison after more than a decade.Andre Thompson, then 17, was jailed for his part in the 2008 “honeytrap” murder of Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London.Shakilus was lured to a quiet cul-de-sac by 15-year-old Samantha Joseph, where he was ambushed by love rival Danny McLean, 18, and five members of his gang, which included Thompson.The teenager, who had been in a month-long relationship with Joseph behind the back of her older boyfriend McLean, was beaten with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Jilted Army Lieutenant 'shoved his ex-lover - the first woman to qualify as a Guards Officer - over sofa causing her to black' out during 'confrontation' at a regimental dinner, court martial hears

A jilted British Army Lieutenant is accused of pushing his ex over a sofa at a formal regimental dinner so hard it knocked her unconscious. A court martial heard Lieutenant Patrick McGregor shoved Second Lieutenant Hannah Bird - the first woman ever to qualify as a Guards Officer - as she tried to leave the room following a 'confrontation' between the pair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Fox News

763K+
Followers
164K+
Post
637M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy