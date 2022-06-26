Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second victim in a Sunday night triple shooting at a Northeast Baltimore shopping center has died, police said Monday. Officers were on patrol near Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane shortly before 8 p.m. when they heard gunfire, Baltimore Police said. They found two men and a woman shot at a nearby shopping center. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 26-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were taken to the hospital. The second man died late Sunday night, police said, while the woman is listed in good condition. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Three people—two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man—were shot at the Parkside Shopping Center, also in the Frankford neighborhood, on Wednesday. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO