Montgomery County, MD

Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

By Source of the Spring Staff
 3 days ago
Montgomery County Police say that their Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred early Friday morning. “At approximately 4:36 a.m., 4th District...

Silver Spring, MD
ABOUT

Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

 https://www.sourceofthespring.com

