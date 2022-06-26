ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin Hits Kyiv With Massive Missile Attack as G7 Kicks Off in Germany

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Russian missiles descended upon Kyiv early Sunday, killing one person and injuring four—including a 7-year-old girl—in the largest attack on the Ukrainian capital...

Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
Daily Beast

Biden Fires U.S. Missile in Tit-for-Tat Clash with Kim Jong Un

SEOUL—The U.S., South Korea, and North Korea have all test-fired missiles in a dangerous duel that marks an abrupt escalation in tensions on the Korean peninsula. The North opened the clash on Sunday, challenging both the U.S. and South Korea’s new hardline president by firing eight short-range missiles into the sea off the east coast—the most ever fired on a single day. South Korea and the U.S. responded in kind, firing eight missiles of their own into the same sea about 90 miles south on Monday.
MILITARY
#Missiles#Kyiv#Ukraine#G7#Russian#Ukrainian#The Wall Street Journal
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
CNN

World leaders mock Putin at meeting

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poked fun at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s infamous bare-chested photos at a G7 meeting in Krün, Germany.
POLITICS
Europe
Germany
Russia
Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
EUROPE
International Business Times

Putin Struggles To Stand In New Video, Sparks Illness Speculations Again

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health has come into question again after he appeared to be shaking and struggling to stand in a recent event at the Kremlin. Video footage captured at an awards ceremony on Sunday showed Putin, 69, swaying back and forth after he awarded filmmaker Nikita Mikhailov the State Prize of the Russian Federation. Putin’s leg was also seen constantly shaking while he was standing near the podium.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

