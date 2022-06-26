ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Three big-named free agents the Atlanta Falcons should sign

By Grayson Freestone
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcons have already said they are not done adding to the roster. The Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot, has already made the statement that “the final 53 are not in the building right now.” This quite obviously eludes to the fact that...

bloggingdirty.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Legend Troy Aikman

Legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster Troy Aikman made a pretty massive career decision this offseason. Aikman, who had been with Fox Sports for roughly two decades, decided to leave the network for a role at ESPN on "Monday Night Football" with Joe Buck. The Pro Football Hall of Famer will...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

The retirement scoreboard for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski now reads:. Gronkowski officially retired from the National Football League for a second time this week. Brady, of course, retired earlier this year, but opted to play another season. Gronkowski joked that Brady doesn't like to lose... It's tough to see...
NFL
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
MarketRealist

Tony Siragusa: Goose's Net Worth, Wife, and Family

On June 22, former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") passed away. Here’s what we know about his net worth, wife, and family. Net worth: $6 million (estimated) Former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") has died at the young age of 55. After leaving professional football, he worked as an analyst for FOX Sports and took up several other on-screen roles.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers star sends blunt message to Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s emotional reunion with his former fans in Atlanta appears to have rubbed at least one Los Angeles Dodger the wrong way. Freeman left the Braves after 12 seasons to join the Dodgers, and the weekend series marked his first games in Atlanta since departing. Freeman was clearly emotional and did not hide how mixed his feelings were to be playing against the Braves in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of MLB Star Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies MVP outfielder Bryce Harper will likely be out for several weeks following Saturday night's injury. Harper, the reigning National League MVP, suffered a fractured thumb during Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres. This is a crushing blow for Harper and the Phillies, who are in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Photo

Jalen Hurts played for two different elite college football programs in Alabama and Oklahoma. Naturally, there might be some debating between those two schools when it comes to who Hurts identifies with more. At this point, though, it's clear that Hurts has love for both Alabama and Oklahoma. Alabama got...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dansby Swanson Reacts To The Freddie Freeman Drama

Dansby Swanson isn't interested in leaving Excel Sports Management. Swanson has been with that agency for a long time and confirmed that despite what happened with Freddie Freeman on Tuesday, he loves his relationship with his agent. Freeman made headlines during the afternoon when he fired his agents. He was...
MLB
The Spun

Julian Edelman Confirms He'd Only Consider Return To 1 Team

Julian Edelman comeback rumors are running rampant this off-season. If he ever returned to the league, he'd only consider playing for one team though. Edelman recently joined the "I Am Athlete" podcast and mentioned that his health is better than ever after taking a year off from football due to retirement.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots React To Death Of Former Franchise Wide Receiver

The NFL world lost another historic person on Monday afternoon. Marlin Briscoe, who was the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than five decades ago, passed away. He was 76 years old. Briscoe played in the NFL for 10 seasons and had his longest stints with...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

262K+
Followers
497K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy